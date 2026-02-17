Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is leading a bold diplomatic charge to unite two of the world's largest economic powers in a bid to counter the protectionist trade policies of US President Donald Trump.

Facing aggressive tariffs and disputes over border infrastructure from the White House, Ottawa is spearheading discussions to link the European Union with the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a major Indo-Pacific trade bloc.

Building a Global Shield Against US Tariffs

The proposed alliance aims to create a massive trading bloc of nearly 1.5 billion people. This strategy, championed by Carney, calls on 'middle powers' to join forces to resist economic coercion. The move comes shortly after President Trump threatened to raise tariffs on European allies and engaged in a heated dispute regarding the ownership of the new Gordie Howe International Bridge connecting Detroit and Windsor.

According to sources close to the discussions, the EU and the 12-nation CPTPP—which includes key economies like Japan, Australia, Vietnam, and Canada—are exploring a formal agreement. The goal is to intertwine supply chains and reduce reliance on the US market. 'The work is definitely coming along,' a Canadian official stated. 'We've had very fruitful discussions on it with other partners around the world.'

Rewriting the Rules of Origin

The core of this potential agreement focuses on 'rules of origin'. These are the criteria used to determine the national source of a product. By harmonising these rules, manufacturers across Europe, Asia, and Canada could trade goods and parts more seamlessly. This process, known as 'cumulation', would allow a product made with parts from Vietnam and Canada to enter the European Union with lower tariffs, bypassing American trade barriers.

For businesses, this is a vital safety net. Following Trump's recent threats of 'Liberation Day' tariffs, global companies are desperate for stability. German and British business chambers have reportedly thrown their support behind the pact. Klemens Kober of the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry noted that harmonising these rules would prove 'advantageous' for European companies, adding that 'the more the merrier' when it comes to free trade partners.

Tensions Rise Over Gordie Howe Bridge

The urgency for this new alliance has been fuelled by a deteriorating relationship between Ottawa and Washington. The conflict recently centred on the Gordie Howe International Bridge, a vital infrastructure project funded by the Canadian government. President Trump has demanded that the US share authority and ownership of the bridge, despite Canada paying for its construction.

In a social media post, Trump declared he would not allow the bridge to open until the US is 'fully compensated', claiming the current arrangement allows Canada to 'take advantage of America.' Prime Minister Carney pushed back, reminding the President that the project used American steel and labour. However, the White House Press Secretary stated that Trump views Canadian ownership of land on the US side as 'unacceptable'.

This dispute has rattled investors and politicians alike. Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin warned that blocking the bridge would be 'awful' for the state's economy, leading to higher costs and fewer jobs. With the US becoming an unpredictable partner, Canada's pivot towards Europe and Asia appears to be a necessary survival strategy.

A New Direction for Middle Powers

Carney's strategy relies on the collective strength of nations that often find themselves caught between superpowers. By linking the EU with the Indo-Pacific, these nations hope to create a buffer against economic shocks. While EU officials admit that a concrete deal may not happen in the short term, the political will is growing.

Japan has expressed interest in enhancing supply chain resilience, and officials in Brussels are reportedly 'super keen' to pursue the deal. As Trump continues to threaten tariffs on everything from Danish goods to Canadian dairy, the formation of this 'megabloc' signals a significant shift in global power dynamics. It suggests that while the US turns inward, the rest of the world is preparing to move forward together.

Originally published on IBTimes UK