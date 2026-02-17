Trump Rejects Idea of Maduro-Style Raid to Oust Cuban Regime: 'I Don't Think It's Necessary'

President Donald Trump said the United States is not planning a military operation in Cuba similar to the one that led to Nicolás Maduro's capture in Venezuela, telling reporters that such action is unnecessary while confirming that talks with Havana are underway.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump described Cuba as "a nation failed" and said Secretary of State Marco Rubio is "talking with Cuba right now," adding that authorities in Havana "should reach an agreement because it is really a humanitarian threat." When asked whether Washington would overthrow the Cuban government as it did in Venezuela, Trump replied: "I don't think that's necessary."

Trump dice que Cuba es una nación fallida y que no será necesaria una operación como la de Venezuela



El presidente de Estados Unidos descartó una intervención en el país y agregó que están en conversaciones con el régimen cubano.



La ONU pidió a EE. UU. terminar con el embargo… pic.twitter.com/L9UoUaGbZ6 — DW Español (@dw_espanol) February 17, 2026

Trump also pointed to Cuba's energy shortages, saying the country lacks fuel for aircraft and that planes are "stacking up on the runways." The island's energy system has been under strain following the end of major oil shipments from Venezuela, and recent incidents, including a refinery fire in Havana, have further pressured an already fragile grid.

Rubio, speaking at the Munich Security Conference last week, said Cuba's leadership risks losing power if it does not expand freedoms. "It is important for the people of Cuba to have more freedom, not just political but economic," he said, adding that the government has historically relied on external subsidies. "First from the Soviet Union, then Hugo Chavez. Now they don't have any. The model has been laid bare."

The Secretary of State added that the country's "fundamental" problem is that it "has no economy" and that those in charge "don't know how to improve the everyday lives of their people without giving up power."

U.S. officials have also indicated in the last few days that contacts with Cuban authorities are ongoing. In an interview last week, the head of Washington's diplomatic mission in Havana, Mike Hammer, said there are conversations "with some very high within the regime," though not all officials are aware of them.

He suggested a potential leadership figure comparable to Venezuela's interim president exists inside Cuba but declined to identify anyone.

US Cuba mission chief Mike Hammer suggests they have a Delcy Rodriguez in Cuba, too pic.twitter.com/4uJB9lM9r0 — Germania Rodriguez Poleo (@iamGermania) February 10, 2026

Cuban officials have denied any secret negotiations, saying dialogue with Washington is limited to routine cooperation and must occur "with mutual respect." Hammer said the U.S. priority is a peaceful outcome but warned that alternatives could be considered if talks fail, stating that if there is no progress "there will be a plan B."

Originally published on Latin Times