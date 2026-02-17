Cryptocurrency Fuels Human Trafficking, Child Abuse, and Online Scams, Report Finds

Cryptocurrency payments to suspected human trafficking and child abuse networks surged 85% in 2025, highlighting the growing role of digital assets in criminal activity, according to a new report by blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis.

The report found hundreds of millions of transactions on public blockchains linked to human trafficking networks, child sexual abuse operations, and online scams.

While much of the criminal activity originates in Southeast Asia, payments were sent from around the world, including North and South America, Europe, and Australia, NY Post reported.

"Most of the activity is concentrated in Southeast Asia, but the reach is global," said Chainalysis intelligence analyst Tom McLouth.

"The true financial scale is large, at least hundreds of millions of dollars in crypto transactions, and the physical harm is orders of magnitude greater than any dollar figure."

The report categorized the illicit crypto activity into three main areas: international escort and prostitution services, labor recruitment for scam compounds, and child sexual abuse material (CSAM) vendors.

Many traffickers and recruiters have shifted from hidden dark web forums to public messaging apps such as Telegram, where they advertise services, recruit victims, and coordinate crypto payments.

Crypto Drives $16B in Telegram Money Laundering

Chainalysis highlighted the use of stablecoins and Chinese-language money laundering networks on Telegram, which helped cybercriminals move funds quickly.

Last year, these channels reportedly funneled at least $16.1 billion in illicit funds. Some high-value crypto payments for international escort services exceeded $10,000, with VIP packages advertised for over $30,000.

According to CNBC, labor recruiters charged between $1,000 and $10,000 in cryptocurrency to bring victims to scam compounds in Southeast Asia.

Once there, victims were forced into romance scams, fake cryptocurrency investments, and other online frauds targeting people abroad.

The US Department of Justice recently seized about $15 billion in bitcoin from a major scam compound in Cambodia, illustrating the scale of these operations.

Child sexual abuse networks also increasingly relied on cryptocurrency, with half of transactions under $100, reflecting subscription-based models.

These groups targeted minors using sophisticated sextortion tactics, with resulting content monetized through crypto payments. Some funds were moved into privacy-focused assets such as Monero to avoid detection.

"Enforcement is improving, but these networks adapt quickly, using both physical and digital infrastructure," McLouth said. "As crypto adoption grows, its use in trafficking-linked activity is likely to continue expanding."

