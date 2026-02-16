GOP Rep. Gimenez Appears To Warn Mexican President Sheinbaum Over Help To Cuba: 'Concrete Actions'

Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez appeared to issue a warning to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum over her administration's stance regarding the Cuban regime.

In a social media publication, Gimenez said "we will be seeking concrete actions against any & every country that undermines US policy against the murderous regime in Cuba."

🚨We will be seeking concrete actions against any & every country that undermines US policy against the murderous regime in #Cuba.



Governments supporting the Castro military dictatorship, a listed State Sponsor of Terrorism, will face 100% tariffs on their products. — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) February 15, 2026

"Governments supporting the Castro military dictatorship, a listed State Sponsor of Terrorism, will face 100% tariffs on their products," he added.

Gimenez did not specify whether he was referring to Sheinbaum. However, he has criticized her in the past over the matter and the publication came after she offered the country as an air bridge to Cuba, saying planes can refuel on their way to the island, which is currently going through acute shortages as a result of a U.S. blockade.

"If Cuba asks, the conditions would be given, of course," Sheinbaum said during a daily press conference last week. She went on to say that Havana would need to make a formal request, something that has not happened still.

Mexico continues seeking to find ways to provide support to the beleaguered island without directly sending it fuel, something that would trigger tariffs from the Trump administration.

Earlier this week two navy ships docked in the island to deliver humanitarian aid. They carried over 800 tons of humanitarian aid, including milk, rice, beans, sardines, meat products, cookies, canned tuna and vegetable oil, as well as powdered milk and hygiene products.

Gimenez's latest publication, however, appear to signal a broader scope that would trigger retaliation.

Sheinbaum, however, said the country will send "more support of different kinds" while it continues to seek diplomatic means to get oil to the country.

"We have stated to both the U.S. State Department and the U.S. Embassy in Mexico that Mexico is doing everything possible to foster a dialogue that, within the framework of Cuba's sovereignty, creates the conditions for peaceful dialogue and ensures that Cuba, without any country imposing sanctions, can receive oil and its derivatives for its daily operations."

Sheinbaum has rejected President Donald Trump's threat to sanction countries sending oil to the country, recently saying "you can't hurt the people just because you disagree with the government." "It's not right. They don't have fuel for hospitals or schools. The people are suffering," she added.

Originally published on Latin Times