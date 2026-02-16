Walt Disney has warned it may take legal action against ByteDance over its new AI video generator, Seedance, in a dispute that could change how artificial intelligence handles films and celebrity representations. The warning follows growing concern in Hollywood that the tool could recreate protected content without permission.

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, said it is now putting additional safeguards in place. The company promised to limit how Seedance can be used after facing criticism from Disney and other major studios.

At its core, this issue goes beyond technology. It touches on trust, ownership, and the livelihoods of actors, filmmakers, and creators whose faces and stories could be reproduced in seconds.

Hollywood Draws a Line

Walt Disney and other studios say Seedance has the potential to generate videos that closely resemble copyrighted films and well-known actors without consent, according to BBC News. That concern quickly spread across the entertainment industry.

On 13 February, Disney sent a cease-and-desist letter to ByteDance, accusing the company of carrying out what it described as a 'virtual smash-and-grab' of its intellectual property. Disney claimed the AI system was being fed what it called a 'pirated library' of content.

Paramount Skydance also sent its own legal warning, demanding that its content not be used by the AI tool.

Meanwhile, the Motion Picture Association, which represents major studios such as Netflix, Sony, and Universal, said tools like Seedance could enable copyright infringement if left unchecked. Sag-Aftra, an actors' union, has similarly accused Seedance of 'blatant infringement'.

For film companies, the concern is very real. AI-generated clips that look like familiar stars or famous scenes could weaken brands built over many years. Industry leaders worry about a surge of realistic-looking content that bypasses the legal protections meant to defend creative work.

The criticism intensified after Seedance released its latest 2.0 version on 12 February, when AI-generated clips inspired by popular shows and real actors began circulating online.

ByteDance Moves to Contain the Fallout

Facing mounting pressure, ByteDance said it would introduce tighter controls. CNBC reported the company plans to restrict prompts that could copy copyrighted films or replicate specific actors.

ByteDance said it respects intellectual property rights and noted that Seedance already includes moderation systems. It added that further updates are on the way to address the concerns raised by studios.

This marks a rare moment where the company appears to step back from one of its fast-growing AI features. While ByteDance has focused heavily on innovation, it now risks expensive legal battles if it fails to satisfy Hollywood.

A Bigger Fight Over AI and Creativity

This dispute reflects a wider tension between tech companies and the entertainment world. AI tools learn by analysing large amounts of existing content, and studios argue that this process could involve using protected material without proper payment or consent.

Disney's strong stance shows that studios are ready to defend their creative assets. The legal threat also sends a clear signal that they are willing to bring these questions to court if necessary.

Seedance allows users to create short videos from written prompts, as reported by The Guardian. Critics say this makes it possible to recreate familiar characters or scenes, while supporters believe AI offers new creative opportunities.

What It Means for Creators and Users

For everyday users, stricter controls could soon limit what they can create. Prompts that mention specific films, characters, or actors may be blocked. While this may feel restrictive, it reflects ByteDance's effort to avoid legal trouble.

For actors and creators, the stakes are even higher. Many fear their image could be copied without their permission. The legal warnings from Disney and industry groups suggest studios want clear rules before the technology advances further.

ByteDance now faces a delicate balancing act. It must continue to innovate while also reassuring studios, regulators, and users.

What happens next could shape the future of artificial intelligence in entertainment. If Hollywood succeeds, tighter rules may become standard. If not, the courts may ultimately decide how far AI can go when it draws from the world's most recognisable faces and stories.

Originally published on IBTimes UK