DEA Supervisor Charged With Accepting Bribes From Foreigners To Help Them Get Non-Immigrant Visas To The U.S.

A Drug and Enforcement Administration supervisor working in the Dominican Republic has been charged with accepting thousands of dollars from foreigners to help them get non-immigrant visas to the U.S., according to a new report.

Meliton Cordero was accused of helping people secure the visas, allowing them to visit the U.S. temporarily, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said in a statement.

Cordero expedited over 100 visa applications, at least one of which is alleged to have been fraudulent. He is also accused of coaching people ahead of their interviews to get the visa. A source told the Miami Herald he charged about $3,000 per visa. He was arrested last week in Washington D.C.

The DEA's Santo Domingo office, one of the largest in the Caribbean, has been temporarily shut down as a result. "U.S. Ambassador Leah F. Campos called the development a "disgusting and disgraceful violation of public trust."

"I will not tolerate even the perception of corruption anywhere in the embassy I lead," she added.

The DEA also reacted, saying it holds personnel to the highest standards of integrity and accountability."

"Any allegation of misconduct or corruption is treated with the utmost seriousness, and we act swiftly to assess the facts and ensure accountability wherever warranted. There is no tolerance within this agency for conduct that tarnishes the badge or erodes the trust placed in us by the American people and our international partners," it noted in a statement.

