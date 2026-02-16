NBA Trade Rumors: Giannis Dreams of Playing With Lakers, But Do the Odds of Acquiring Him Improved?

The NBA trade deadline passed without a blockbuster deal, as Giannis Antetokounmpo remained with the Milwaukee Bucks. This means that the trade rumors about the Greek Freak have been shattered by all means. This also caught many teams off guard.

The franchise opted to keep its two-time MVP through the 2025–26 season, postponing any major trade discussions until the offseason. That decision may have quietly positioned the Los Angeles Lakers for a stronger pursuit this summer.

Lakers Gain Offseason Flexibility

At the deadline, Los Angeles lacked the necessary draft capital and player assets to outbid rival teams. The offseason, however, presents a different landscape. With expanded flexibility and potential trade packages available, the Lakers could assemble a more compelling offer to present to Milwaukee.

League insiders have already speculated about a possible superstar pairing between Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic. This is a dream acquisition for the LA town, but it won't be an easy pick. To achieve that, the Lakers need to give up important assets in the starting lineup and bench.

Giannis Reaffirms Loyalty, But Leaves Door Open

During NBA All-Star Weekend, Antetokounmpo spoke with Malika Andrews on ESPN, reiterating his loyalty to Milwaukee. He emphasized his commitment to his teammates, head coach Doc Rivers, and the organization's front office.

At the same time, Giannis acknowledged childhood dreams of playing for iconic franchises such as the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden or joining the Lakers to share the court with Kobe Bryant. While he stopped short of requesting a trade, those comments fueled league-wide speculation about his long-term future.

Executives across the NBA believe that if the Bucks pivot toward a rebuild, Antetokounmpo's availability could shift quickly.

Bidding War For Giannis

Should Giannis enter the trade market, the bidding war would intensify immediately. The Knicks are viewed as a legitimate contender, while franchises such as the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, and Minnesota Timberwolves have also been linked to the superstar forward in league circles.

For now, Antetokounmpo remains firmly in Milwaukee, and the Bucks continue to compete in the Eastern Conference. But as the offseason approaches, trade speculation is expected to intensify. The summer trade will be different from the recent trade deadline.

The Lakers have a history of obtaining multiple superstars in a team for the past decade. Seeing Giannis in a yellow or purple uniform won't be a dream anymore for the fans. Again, this is possible, but the considerations for the trade should be thoroughly carried over by both sides.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com