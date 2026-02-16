Tech

Android Auto Fix: Google Restores Reliable 'Do Not Disturb While Driving'

The passengers and drivers will be happy about this fix.

By

Android Auto users have long faced frustration with Do Not Disturb (DND) activating incorrectly, sometimes silencing notifications for passengers as well as drivers.

Google has now addressed one of the platform's most persistent issues, improving how DND behaves when a phone connects to a car.

Bluetooth Connection Enhances DND Accuracy

Car Play

Previously, DND relied on motion detection to trigger automatically, a method that proved inconsistent.

According to Android Authority's recent report, the latest update restores the option to activate Do Not Disturb whenever a phone connects to a car dashboard via Bluetooth.

Furthermore, this approach more reliably identifies when someone is driving, reducing distractions while ensuring that passengers still receive notifications.

Rollout and Update Details

Although Google has not officially announced the update, Android Authority reports that it is gradually rolling out across multiple Android devices. Users should look for Google Play Services version 26.05.32 to access the improved feature.

On Pixel devices, the refreshed DND option is located under Settings → Modes and Driving → While Driving, where the Bluetooth trigger now works as intended.

Device-Specific Improvements

In another report by TechRadar, Samsung phones offer an additional layer of precision by ensuring that DND activates only when connecting to an Android Auto dashboard, rather than any Bluetooth device. This prevents accidental silencing of notifications for non-driving passengers, providing a more tailored and reliable experience.

Distraction-Free Update

While the update significantly improves reliability and user control, Android users hope for even more granular DND options in future releases.

For now, this fix is great news for both passengers and drivers. It's a good move to effectively manage their notifications and alerts.

Originally published on Tech Times

