Former Clippers Star Chris Paul Retires After 21 Seasons: Here's What NBA Fans Say About It

Chris Paul has officially retired from professional basketball, ending one of the most storied careers in NBA history.

In an emotional social media post, the 12-time All-Star expressed gratitude for 21 seasons in the league, reflecting on a journey defined by skill, leadership, and lasting impact. Still, his retirement won't be easy to take, as it is marred by controversies in the last stretch.

CP3's Historic Achievements

Paul exits the league as one of the greatest point guards ever, ranking second all-time in both assists (12,552) and steals (2,728). He made history as the first player to surpass 20,000 points and 10,000 assists, demonstrating elite playmaking, consistency, and durability. His accolades include four All-NBA First Team selections and two Olympic gold medals, highlighting a career that consistently elevated every team he joined.

During his tenure with the Los Angeles Clippers (2011–2017), Paul transformed the franchise, leading them to six winning seasons, two Pacific Division titles, and multiple playoff runs, cementing his legacy as a leader on and off the court.

Leadership Beyond the Hardwood

Paul's influence extended far beyond gameplay. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver lauded his contributions as president of the National Basketball Players Association, noting his pivotal role in negotiating collective bargaining agreements and guiding the league through challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Elusive Championship

Despite statistical brilliance and career longevity, Paul never captured an NBA championship. It's still heartbreaking for the fans to see CP3 not getting a ring before his retirement.

A late-career trade to the Toronto Raptors never led to significant playing time, since he was immediately waived, according to multiple reports. He didn't have a chance to speak to the team.

What Fans Said About CP3's Retirement?

Some NBA fans on Reddit have mixed reactions about his retirement. Some even joked that Paul should retire as a Raptor and hang his jersey. Others thought that CP3's retirement tour was washed.

"Raptors legend Chris Paul," one NBA fan wrote.

"What an anticlimactic way to end such an amazing career," another citizen from Reddit commented.

"He's the greatest Clipper ever, and the Clippers played in his face so badly," another fan said.

Here are the other comments from fans.

"His latter years were amazing. He was getting MVP votes up to year 17. Most players don't even make it that far on the bench." "Chris Paul rivaling John Cena for worst farewell tour of all time." "I'm really bummed. One of the greatest point guards of all time, and he goes out without a city-by-city on court celebration." "Clippers are such a trash franchise for doing this guy so damn dirty. Couldn't even let unc go out at home." "I really like CP3, I'll always remember him with the Hornets." "It's a super fucked up way to go out. CP deserved better than what the Clippers did to him, but at least now he can move on to whatever is next. I imagine he's gonna rest for a bit and then go into coaching?"

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com