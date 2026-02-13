Power In Cuban Cities Drop By 50% As Shortages From U.S. Blockade Push Country Closer To The Brink

Cuba has been experiencing rolling blackouts as a result from a failing grid for years now, but the situation is deteriorating further this year as a result of the U.S. blockade, according to a new report.

Bloomberg detailed that the impact of reduced fuel arrivals has been felt the most in rural areas and provincial hubs. Analyzing satellite imagery, the outlet detailed that light emitted at night in cities like Holguin and Santiago de Cuba have dropped as much as 50% compared to the historical average.

The Caribbean country practically doesn't have ways of getting more fuel. The only source at the moment could be Russia: outlet Izvestia reported that Moscow is sending oil and byproducts to Cuba "in the form of humanitarian aid."

However, Mexico, one of the country's last lifelines after the flow from Venezuela stopped following the U.S. capture of authoritarian President Nicolas Maduro, is currently not sending fuel due to consequent U.S. retaliation.

The country did deliver humanitarian aid on Thursday, but refrained from sending oil. The ships carried over 800 tons of aid including milk, rice, beans, sardines, meat products, cookies, canned tuna and vegetable oil, as well as powdered milk and hygiene products.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that the country will send "more support of different kinds" while it continues to seek diplomatic means to get oil to the country.

"We have stated to both the U.S. State Department and the U.S. Embassy in Mexico that Mexico is doing everything possible to foster a dialogue that, within the framework of Cuba's sovereignty, creates the conditions for peaceful dialogue and ensures that Cuba, without any country imposing sanctions, can receive oil and its derivatives for its daily operations."

Sheinbaum has rejected President Donald Trump's threat to sanction countries sending oil to the country, recently saying "you can't hurt the people just because you disagree with the government." "It's not right. They don't have fuel for hospitals or schools. The people are suffering," she added.

