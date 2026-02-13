A quiet shift may be underway inside North Korea's ruling family, according to South Korea's spy agency. Recently, lawmakers in Seoul were told by the National Intelligence Service that Kim Jong Un has moved his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, into what it described as a 'successor-designate' phase.

However, North Korea has made no formal announcement, but the briefing suggests she is no longer simply being introduced to the public as the daughter of the dictator but she is also being prepared to inherit power.

The development has inevitably raised another question: what becomes of his sister, Kim Yo Jong, once seen as the most plausible heir?

Kim Ju Ae's Slow But Steady Rise In Public

Kim Ju Ae, believed to be around 13, first appeared in state media in November 2022 at the launch of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile.

Since then, her public profile has expanded steadily. She has attended major weapons tests, large-scale military parades and senior-level events. In early 2026, she was shown visiting the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where past leaders lie in state, a symbolic rite in North Korea's dynastic politics.

According to the NIS briefing, she has now appeared at more than 20 high-profile events and has been present at sensitive military briefings. Officials were told she appears to be influencing or at least observing key state discussions.

Her visibility also extends abroad. In 2025, she was photographed at a Beijing military display alongside China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin, reinforcing Pyongyang's close ties with both governments.

Why Is She A Successor At Only 13?

Diplomats and experts have offered several explanations, though all are constrained by North Korea's secrecy.

One theory, cited in South Korean intelligence assessments, claims that Kim Jong Un's widely discussed health concerns may be accelerating succession planning. He was himself hurried into prominence after his father's reported stroke in 2008.

Another argument centres on bloodline. The Kim dynasty has ruled for three generations, and maintaining direct descent may be seen as safer than elevating a sibling, even if that sibling is highly trusted.

There is also the symbolic dimension. If confirmed, Kim Ju Ae would become the first woman to be positioned to lead the country, marking a striking shift in a political culture long dominated by men. Some experts believe her youth and carefully managed image could be aimed at strengthening loyalty among younger North Koreans.

However, her age makes immediate leadership unlikely. It is possible she is being introduced early while more experienced figures continue to handle day-to-day governance.

Where is Kim Yo Jong?

For years, Kim Yo Jong was widely viewed as the regime's second-most powerful figure. During her brother's 2020 health scare, she issued official statements and appeared to take on a more public role, and theories surrounding her as the next leader of North Korea exploded on social media.

Her reported profile was convincing enough to fall into that speculation. As deputy director of the Workers' Party's propaganda apparatus, she has shaped messaging on diplomacy and military affairs.

The NIS has reported no evidence of her demotion. Instead, experts suggest her role may evolve rather than disappear. She could serve as an adviser or even a regent if her niece's status is formalised while her niece remains a minor.

Moreover, Yo Jong is also known for her undying loyalty to her brother and his regime, making it unlikely that she will remain empty-handed once Ju Ae takes over.

