U.S. International Relations

Trump Admin Significantly Reduces Presence In Caribbean, Sends U.S.'s Largest Aircraft Carrier To Middle East Over Iran Tensions

The USS Gerald R. Ford is set to join the USS Abraham Lincoln in the region overseen by the Central Command

By
USS Gerald R Ford
The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) is the U.S. Navy’s largest and most advanced aircraft carrier.

The U.S. is significantly reducing its presence in the Caribbean by sending the USS Gerald Ford, the country's largest aircraft carrier, to the Middle East along with its strike group.

The ships are set to join the USS Abraham Lincoln in the region overseen by the Central Command. They are leaving after about three months, during which U.S. forces executed a raid that captured Venezuela's authoritarian President Nicolas Maduro. Forces have also conducted dozens of strikes against alleged drug vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.

Trump had already said he was considering the move, as he increases pressure on Iran during negotiations about its nuclear and ballistic missiles programs. "We have an armada that is heading there and another one might be going," Trump told Axios' Barak Ravid on Tuesday.

Trump, however, has said that Tehran "wants to make a deal very badly" and is engaging in a serious manner. "Last time they didn't believe I would do it," Trump said in reference to the attack against the country's nuclear facilities in June. He said back then "they overplayed their hand" but this time things are "very different."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Trump on Wednesday to discuss the matter. The BBC reported that Trump insisted that talks with Tehran must continue and reiterated that he will take action if he doesn't consider them to be successful. The outlet added that Iran has suggested it is ready to limit its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief, but has remained intransigent on other demands.

Netanyahu's office said the two discussed "the security needs of the State of Israel in the context of the negotiations" and agreed to continue their "close coordination and relationship".

"The prime minister believes that any negotiations must include limiting ballistic missiles and ending support for the Iranian axis," the office had said before the trip.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Middle East, Caribbean

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
President Donald Trump

Trump Says He's 'Thinking' About Sending a Second Aircraft Carrier To The Middle East In Case Iran Negotiations Fail

NBA Trade Rumors: Did San Antonio Spurs Permit Jeremy Sochan
Jeremy Sochan Hits NBA Free Agency After Spurs Release: Here's What Comes Next
Alleged kidnapper Nancy Gunthrie, Savannah Gunthrie photos
FBI Releases First Photos of Potential Subject in Search for Nancy Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie's Mother
Rick Scott
Sen. Rick Scott Warns U.S. Is 'Watching' After Venezuela's 'Thuggish Regime' Rearrests Key Opposition Figure
iPhone 18 Pro Rumors: Apple May Ditch the Notch with
iPhone 18 Pro Price Leak From Jeff Pu Brings Surprising News Apple Fans Didn't Expect
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice