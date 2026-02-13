NFL Trade Rumors: Is Maxx Crosby's Future in Las Vegas in Doubt?

Maxx Crosby has once again become the center of offseason discussions for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Following a disappointing 3-14 campaign in 2025, the Raiders entered the 2026 NFL offseason facing uncertainty over leadership, roster stability, and long-term direction, and Crosby's name quickly surfaced in trade rumors.

Crosby Addresses Trade Rumors

During a February 10 appearance on the "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray, Crosby calmly addressed the chatter, emphasizing his focus on health and performance.

"My focus has been on getting healthy because that's all I can control right now... That's all that matters to me is being with my daughters and being with my wife and taking care of myself..."

Consistent Elite Play Amid Team Struggles

Since entering the league in 2019, Crosby has been one of the NFL's most disruptive edge rushers, consistently ranking high in quarterback pressures and defensive snaps. His durability and relentless motor have defined his career.

Yet, team results have lagged. Marca wrote that the Raiders have suffered five losing seasons in seven years, with 2025 marking the franchise's low point. The decision to shut Crosby down late in the season while positioning for the 2026 NFL Draft's No. 1 pick intensified frustrations around the team's direction.

Elite pass rushers in their prime rarely become available. Trading Crosby would indicate a full rebuild, while keeping him signals confidence in a swift turnaround.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com