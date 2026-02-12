Jordan Stolz Secures Winter Olympic Gold in 1,000m After Unexpected Race Delay

Jordan Stolz claimed his first Olympic gold medal in the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, but not without a twist.

The American speedskating sensation set an Olympic record in the 1,000 meters, clocking 1:06.28 to narrowly edge out Dutch rival Jenning de Boo. For a fleeting moment, it seemed the celebration could begin.

Winter Olympic Record Temporarily on Hold

From the get-go, Stolz was very focused to lead the pack on the ice, but for a brief moment, his winning moment was delayed by 15 tense minutes/

According to The Washington Post, race officials intervened after determining that Dutch skater Joep Wennemars had been illegally impeded by China's Ziwen Lian in an earlier heat. This ruling granted Wennemars a solo re-skate, thus delaying the gold medal for the American speed skater.

Amid thousands of orange-clad Dutch fans, Stolz remained calm trackside.

"I didn't think he would beat my time."

Wennemars, competing in his second 1,000-meter race that evening, ultimately finished fifth, securing Stolz's long-awaited victory.

Rivals Feel the Fear

During the race, de Boo led heading into the final lap, but with 200 meters remaining, he heard what many competitors now dread: the powerful churn of Stolz's skates closing in.

De Boo admitted that when he started to hear Stolz's skates, it was "pretty creepy" because he knew that he was coming from behind.

Stolz surged ahead with his signature finishing strength, continuing a dominant streak that has seen him win nearly every 1,000-meter race since the 2023–24 season.

Eyes on Three More Golds

This gold medal marks the first of four Stolz hopes to capture in Milan. He will compete next in the 500 meters, 1,500 meters, and mass start.

Stolz acknowledged the little pressure inside him, but to him, completing the four-medal haul is not out of reach anymore. If he maintains his current form, this may be only the beginning of a remarkable Olympic legacy. Before we know it, he could be the Michael Phelps of speed skating.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com