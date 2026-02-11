FAA Says U.S. Government 'May Use Deadly Force' Against Aircraft That Doesn't Comply With Order To Halt All Flights Over El Paso

The Federal Aviation Administration warned that the U.S. government "may use deadly force" against aircraft that doesn't comply with its sudden order to halt all flights over El Paso and parts of New Mexico for 10 days.

The FAA also informed that pilots who don't adhere "MAY BE INTERCEPTED, DETAINED AND INTERVIEWED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT/SECURITY PERSONNEL." It added that the government may use deadly force if "DETERMINED THAT THE AIRCRAFT POSES AN IMMINENT SECURITY THREAT."

Robert Moore, founder and CEO of El Paso Matters, told CNN "we've never since anything like this here at least since 9/11, when everything was grounded." The outlet also cited an air-traffic controller who could be heard telling flight crews that "not even medevac are allowed to fly."

The El Paso city government reacted with a statement, saying the FAA issued the order "on short notice."

"Airport staff has reached out to the FAA, and we are pending additional guidance. In the meanwhile, commercial airlines operating out of El Paso are being informed of the restriction, which appears to be security related. Travelers are encouraged to contact their airlines to get the latest information on their flight status," it adds.

The restricted airspace doesn't go into Mexico, the FAA clarified. Agency spokespeople told NBC News that they could not comment beyond the NOTAM already issued.

El paso has a population of almost 700,000 people and it's among the 25 largest in the country. About 3.5 million people passed through its airport in the first 11 months of 2025, according to its website.

