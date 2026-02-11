Keir Starmer Heartbreak: Reform UK Soars Seven Points Ahead of Labour in Latest Poll

The punchline landed just as the political earthquake hit.

'And what's her big win?' Keir Starmer sneered across the despatch box at Kemi Badenoch. 'Shrinking them even more.' Labour MPs bellowed on cue. The prime minister straightened his papers, half-smile fixed, doing his familiar lawyerly performance of confidence.

Minutes later, outside the Commons' thick oak doors, the script tore in half.

A fresh JL Partners poll dropped showing Reform UK — Nigel Farage's insurgent vehicle of grievance and rage — seven points ahead of Labour nationwide. Reform on 27 per cent. Labour shunted into second on 20. The Conservatives, once the natural party of government, limping on 19. For a man who rode into No 10 on a promise of competence and calm, it is hard to imagine a crueller kind of symmetry.

Keir Starmer Heartbreak: Reform UK Surges As Labour Stumbles

The poll is more than a bad headline; it is a judgment on a project that, only 18 months ago, looked unassailable. Starmer's team sold themselves as the adults back in charge after the Tory psychodrama. Voters, it seems, are no longer buying it.

JL Partners' numbers suggest Reform UK is hoovering up the very people who carried Labour to its 2024 landslide — disillusioned former Tories, yes, but also lifelong Labour supporters in the so‑called Red Wall who took a punt on Starmer as the least-worst route out of chaos. Those same voters are now being told, yet again, that they backed the wrong horse.

Reform's haul — 27 per cent in a country that only a few years ago viewed Farage as a protest sideshow — is fuelled by a simplicity Labour has studiously avoided. Borders. Bills. A howl of anger about the winter fuel payment row that saw pensioners stripped of help in the name of fiscal prudence. Grievances about rural cuts and 'forgotten' coastal towns. Whether Reform can ever translate this into seats in a first-past-the-post system is another question, but emotionally, politically, it matters right now.

Strip away the noise and a pattern emerges. People facing four‑figure energy bills and rising council tax see boats still crossing the Channel, crime stories pinging round Facebook, Westminster fiddling with peerages and patronage. When Mandelson's name pops up again in a row about who really pulls the strings in Starmer's Downing Street, it brings back every suspicion about Labour's old guard: the sense that nothing really changes, it just swaps rosettes.

That's what makes this poll such a body blow. It is not a mid‑term wobble; it looks and feels like a verdict on a style of leadership that has prized control and caution over visible conviction.

Inside The Keir Starmer Heartbreak: A Government Losing Its Story

The timing could hardly be worse for Starmer personally. At Prime Minister's Questions, Badenoch — the Conservatives' attack dog of choice — had already reopened the wound over Morgan McSweeney, the powerful Labour strategist who abruptly quit No 10 amid a swirl of briefing and blame.

Voting intention: Reform lead Labour by 7. At just 44% this is actually highest combined vote for 2 traditional main parties since October



➡️ REF UK 30% (nc)

🌹 LAB 23% (+2)

🌳 CON 21% (+1)

🔶 LIB DEM 12% (-2)

🌍 GREEN 10% (nc)

🟡 SNP 2% (-1)



N = 2,035 | 6/2 - 10/2| Change 2/02 pic.twitter.com/ss3ttsniPI — Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) February 11, 2026

She jabbed at Starmer's own past words: his pledge, in opposition, that 'I never turn on my staff. When they cock up, I take the hit.' Now, with his fixer gone and Lord Mandelson's name once again in the frame, the accusation is that the prime minister has become precisely the sort of backroom operator he once claimed to clean up.

Starmer's response was controlled but visibly taut. 'I've accepted responsibility and apologised for the mistakes that I made,' he said, before pivoting to praise McSweeney as the architect of Labour's return from the wilderness. On paper, it was solid. In the chamber, it sounded oddly brittle — a man trying to reassert authority while the ground shifts under him.

That is the real heartbreak here. The former prosecutor who promised to replace drama with delivery now finds himself presiding over a government that feels curiously hollow at the centre. Local elections loom, the economy is flatlining, inflation still gnaws at household budgets, and Labour's big offer can be hard to pin down beyond a technocratic 'trust us, we're sensible'.

Reform UK, for all its lack of detailed costings, has something Starmer's operation increasingly lacks: a clear emotional story. It tells voters they have been mugged off by elites of all stripes — Tory, Labour, Remainer, metropolitan — and that ticking the Reform box is a way to punish the lot of them. When a party of protest is suddenly seven points ahead of the government of the day, you're not just looking at a polling quirk. You're staring at a legitimacy problem.

Starmer's allies argue this is a moment, not a trend. McSweeney's departure, they insist, is a 'reset', not a purge. The winter fuel reversal, they murmur, shows a government that listens. Yet you do not bleed seven points to a Farage-branded outfit simply because of one policy misstep. You lose them because people stop believing you are on their side.

What makes the Keir Starmer heartbreak so stark is that he knows this. He built his pitch on loyalty, seriousness, moral steadiness against the grubby churn of Westminster. Now he faces open revolt from his own movement, claims of cowardice from veterans like John McDonnell, and a populist right‑wing party presenting itself as the authentic voice of the betrayed working class — Labour's old core vote.

As the Commons emptied on Wednesday, witnesses say Starmer lingered by the despatch box a moment longer than usual, that familiar half‑grimace etched a little deeper. Polls are snapshots, not destiny. But they can also be mirrors. The one held up to the prime minister this week reflects not just a government in trouble, but a leader in danger of losing the story he told the country about who he is.

In British politics, that is often the point at which the knives come out.

Originally published on IBTimes UK