Almost two thirds of Cuba will face blackouts on Tuesday as fuel shortages resulting from U.S. pressure grow. Concretely, 64% of the island will be without power at the same time, according to Spanish news agency EFE.

Authorities in the country have also said they can no longer refuel airplanes arriving in the island as the country's situation continues to deteriorate and have no perspectives of getting any in the near term.

Air Canada said it will send empty planes to pick up some 3,000 clients and take them back, according to Telemundo Noticias. The outlet noted that Canadian tourism is key for the Cuban economy, and the country is the second largest source of direct investment in the island.

Iberia airline also said on Monday it activated options for clients to get refunds or change the date of their tickets. "At this time there is no confirmation that the situation will lead to modifications or cancellations of the operation between Madrid and Cuba," the airline said in a statement. "Iberia continues to permanently monitor the situation to adopt necessary measures."

The country has also begun closing tourism resorts, one of its last remaining lifelines. Bloomberg reported during the weekend that at least two large beach resorts were closing due to gasoline shortages. One said the resort is shutting down because there is no fuel for employees to get to work. Guests were relocated to another resort 30 miles away.

Cuba is also limiting some other activities as a result of U.S. pressure. The Associated Press detailed this week in another report that public transport between provinces is experiencing limitations, and some educational establishments told workers to stay at home.

President Donald Trump has been urging the beleaguered country to engage before its stock runs out completely. However, a new report published by Drop Site News claimed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is deceiving Trump about there being high-level talks with Cuban officials.

