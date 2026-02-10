Cuba Says It Can No Longer Refuel Airplanes And Shortages Will Continue For At Least a Month

Cuban authorities say they can no longer refuel airplanes arriving in the island as the country's situation continues to deteriorate and no immediate perspectives of getting any in the near term.

Air Canada said it will send empty planes to pick up some 3,000 clients and take them back, according to Telemundo Noticias. The outlet noted that Canadian tourism is key for the Cuban economy, and the country is the second largest source of direct investment in the island.

Iberia airline also said on Monday it activated options for clients to get refunds or change the date of their tickets. "At this time there is no confirmation that the situation will lead to modifications or cancellations of the operation between Madrid and Cuba," the airline said in a statement. "Iberia continues to permanently monitor the situation to adopt necessary measures."

The country has also begun closing tourism resorts, one of its last remaining lifelines. Bloomberg reported during the weekend that at least two large beach resorts were closing due to gasoline shortages. One said the resort is shutting down because there is no fuel for employees to get to work. Guests were relocated to another resort 30 miles away.

Cuba is also limiting some other activities as a result of U.S. pressure. The Associated Press detailed this week in another report that public transport between provinces is experiencing limitations, and some educational establishments told workers to stay at home.

Russia, a country friendly to Cuba, said the situation is "truly critical." "We are in intensive contact with our Cuban friends through diplomatic and other channels. Indeed, let's say the U.S.'s stranglehold is causing many difficulties for the country," said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

President Donald Trump has been urging the beleaguered country to engage before its stock runs out completely. However, a new report published by Drop Site News claimed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is deceiving Trump about there being high-level talks with Cuban officials.

The outlet noted that the scenario is part of Rubio's scheme to overthrow the Havana regime. It cited a senior Trump official noting that Trump is making claims about there being talks because "that's what Marco is telling him." The official went on to say that Rubio's plan is making a claim in the future that talks failed because Havana refused to compromise.

The State Department rejected the notion: "As the President stated, we are talking to Cuba, whose leaders should make a deal. Cuba is a failing nation whose rulers have had a major setback with the loss of support from Venezuela and with Mexico ceasing to send them oil," an official said in a statement.

Originally published on Latin Times