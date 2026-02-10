'Disgraced' Prince Andrew Told to 'Exile Himself' by Furious New Neighbours, Faces Flood Risk: Report

The transition from the sprawling, 30-bedroom opulence of Royal Lodge in Windsor to the mud-flecked seclusion of the Sandringham Estate is more than just a change of address. For the man formerly known as the Duke of York, it is a physical manifestation of his fall from grace. Stripped of his titles and honours, he is now an exile in his own country, trading the manicured lawns of Berkshire for a five-bedroom farmhouse on a flood plain.

The Cold Reality Of The Marsh Farm Exile

To the casual observer, Marsh Farm, a red-brick property tucked away on the royal estate might look like a picturesque rural retreat. To Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, it is reportedly a 'shoebox' and an embarrassment. There is a certain irony in a man who once travelled the globe as 'Air Miles Andy' now finding himself 'appalled' by a five-bedroom residence. It is a distance from luxury that he hasn't experienced since leaving Buckingham Palace decades ago.

Looks like Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been demoted to Marsh Farm.



From a 30-room mansion to a much smaller farmhouse in need of upgrades, I'm sure Andy won't be too thrilled abut the downgrade. 👏 pic.twitter.com/bcmcJaBFsL — British Royaltea (@BritishRoyaltea) January 14, 2026

But the size of the house is arguably the least of his worries. The property sits precariously on a flood plain, a geographical vulnerability that feels almost too metaphorical to ignore. Local risk assessments have already labelled it 'prudent' for any occupier to join the flood alert scheme, citing the potential for mechanical failure at the nearby pumping station. If the barriers fail, the disgraced Royal could find himself literally and figuratively underwater.

While renovations continue at Marsh Farm, the former prince is cooling his heels at Wood Farm Cottage, the modest retreat once favoured by his father, Prince Philip. Yet, unlike the late Duke of Edinburgh, who sought the quiet of Norfolk for reflection, Andrew's presence here feels like a problem to be managed rather than a retirement to be respected.

A Growing Torrent Of Discontent In King's Lynn

If the King hoped that moving his brother to the remote edges of Norfolk would pull him from the public gaze, the residents of King's Lynn have other ideas. This is a community that knows the Royals well; they are used to the late Queen's traditional Christmas arrivals and the seasonal bustle of 'The Firm'. But the welcome mat has been firmly rolled up for its newest resident.

'He should exile himself and put us all out of our misery,' says Angela, a local resident caught between errands at the railway station. Her sentiment is echoed with varying degrees of sharpness across the town. Just a day before, placards objecting to his presence were removed by authorities, but the silence that followed is anything but peaceful. It is a palpable, heavy unease.

After the latest epstein file release, Prince andrew was forced into a smaller property at sandringham



Don't worry, he's getting the welcome he deserves. pic.twitter.com/zELLtsTPFf — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) February 6, 2026

In the town centre, where the medieval grandeur of St George's Guildhall stands as a reminder of the area's deep-rooted history, the mood is one of resigned frustration. Business owners are already weighing up the social cost of a Royal visit. At the House of Hair and Beauty on Tower Street, proprietor Cole is blunt about his stance, suggesting that 'someone like Andrew should be locked up' rather than relocated.

What cannot be ignored is the sheer isolation of this new life. Peering over the humble fencing of Marsh Farm, one sees only molehill-dotted grass and the steady trundle of farm lorries on the nearby road. There are no ceremonial guards here only newly installed security cameras and the eerie vapour rising from the pipes into the Norfolk sky. It is a bleak, lonely existence, miles and lifetimes away from the world he once knew.

Originally published on IBTimes UK