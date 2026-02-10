Business

Spotify Records an Increase of 38 Million in Monthly Subscribers

Premium subscribers now total 290 million.

By
Spotify

Spotify has released its fourth quarter 2025 earnings which reveal that the company recorded 751 million in active monthly subscribers.

This is an 11% year-on-year increase, which means that a total of 38 million subscribers were added.

Spotify's Q4 2025 Earnings

In a blog post published on the company's website, Spotify also revealed that Premium subscribers increased to 290 million, a 10% year-on-year jump.

In addition, revenue also increased by 13% to $5.3 billion, according to Billboard.

"It's incredible to think that we now serve over three quarters of a billion people around the world... We're framing 2026 as the Year of Raising Ambition," Co-CEO Alex Norström said.

"We were founded to solve what felt like the impossible, and ambition has been the driving force behind our success from our earliest days," Norström added. "And ambition will be a guiding principle of our next chapter."

2025 Highlights for Spotify

The Q4 2025 earnings report also talks about multiple highlights Spotify had in 2025. One of which is the 11th annual Wrapped, which the company said is the biggest one in history.

"At the end of the campaign, Wrapped had more than 300 million engaged users and more than 630 million shares on social media globally in 56 languages," the company revealed.

In addition, features such as Prompted Playlists and improvements to Search and Follow were also highlighted in the report.

Originally published on vcpost.com

Tags
Spotify
© 2026 VCPOST.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Vladimir Putin

Russia Says It's Holding Talks With Cuba To Counter Fuel Shortages Resulting From U.S. 'Asphyxiating Tactics'

Alleged kidnapper Nancy Gunthrie, Savannah Gunthrie photos
FBI Releases First Photos of Potential Subject in Search for Nancy Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie's Mother
Donald Trump
NY Court Warns Trump Admin Of 'Severe Chaos' As $10 Billion Funding Freeze Paused
Nancy Guthrie
Sheriff Investigating Guthrie Kidnapping Blasted For Attending Basketball Game While Family Pleads
President Donald Trump
Trump Says He's 'Thinking' About Sending a Second Aircraft Carrier To The Middle East In Case Iran Negotiations Fail
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice