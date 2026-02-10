Spotify Records an Increase of 38 Million in Monthly Subscribers

Spotify has released its fourth quarter 2025 earnings which reveal that the company recorded 751 million in active monthly subscribers.

This is an 11% year-on-year increase, which means that a total of 38 million subscribers were added.

Spotify's Q4 2025 Earnings

In a blog post published on the company's website, Spotify also revealed that Premium subscribers increased to 290 million, a 10% year-on-year jump.

In addition, revenue also increased by 13% to $5.3 billion, according to Billboard.

"It's incredible to think that we now serve over three quarters of a billion people around the world... We're framing 2026 as the Year of Raising Ambition," Co-CEO Alex Norström said.

"We were founded to solve what felt like the impossible, and ambition has been the driving force behind our success from our earliest days," Norström added. "And ambition will be a guiding principle of our next chapter."

2025 Highlights for Spotify

The Q4 2025 earnings report also talks about multiple highlights Spotify had in 2025. One of which is the 11th annual Wrapped, which the company said is the biggest one in history.

"At the end of the campaign, Wrapped had more than 300 million engaged users and more than 630 million shares on social media globally in 56 languages," the company revealed.

In addition, features such as Prompted Playlists and improvements to Search and Follow were also highlighted in the report.

Originally published on vcpost.com