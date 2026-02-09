48-Year-Old Shim Hyung-tak Goes Viral After Introducing His Shockingly Young Mother-in-Law

Actor Shim Hyung-tak's family video has gotten a lot of attention, but not because of the celebration it showed. Instead, people are interested in a surprising family detail that came out during the video.

The 48-year-old actor recently appeared in a YouTube video with his wife's family. The video quickly became a topic of conversation because his mother-in-law, who is younger than him, looked so different.

Hyungtak Saya's Day uploaded a video to YouTube on February 6 called "Finally, the whole family gathers together for a party in Korea" In the video, Shim's wife, Hirai Saya, welcomed her family to Korea to celebrate their son Haru's first birthday.

When they saw each other again after a long time, the grandparents were very happy to see the family. Before the reaction, there was a comical moment when it seemed Haru was about to cry. According to mydaily, the parents-in-law said, "It's been a while," and Haru started crying, which made everyone laugh.

The party went on at home, where Shim himself had a birthday party. Before he explained, the video showed family members asking how old he was. Shim then explained the differences between age systems in different cultures by saying, "In Japanese age, I'm 48. In Korea, you're one year old when you're born. Even if you're born in December, you'll be two in January," as reported by Naver.

Despite the relaxed mood of the party, viewers quickly turned their attention to Saya's mother, who looked very young. People started reacting online soon after the video came out. Before making specific comments, people on the internet said they couldn't believe that the woman who was introduced as Saya's mother could be her mother.

According to reactions collected by mydaily, people said things like, "Isn't that her older sister, not her mother?" "She's a real beauty and so beautiful," and "I'd believe her even if you said she was an actress," according to reactions collected by mydaily. Another viewer added, "Saya is beautiful because she takes after her mother."

People have been interested in Shim's family background for a long time because of the unusual age differences. Shim is 48 years old this year. He was born in 1978. In 2023, he married Hirai Saya, who was born in 1995.

Their son Haru was born in 2025. As Naver said before, Shim is 17 years older than his wife, but he is also 10 years younger than his father-in-law and 5 years younger than his mother-in-law.

Originally published on Kdrama Stars