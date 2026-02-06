Tech AI

Apple Is Reportedly Working on CarPlay Support for ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini

Will Siri take a backseat to other AI chatbots in CarPlay?

By
3D Apple Logo

Apple is reportedly working on allowing AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini in its CarPlay system.

Should this become a reality, what happens to Siri?

Apple Reportedly Works on AI Chatbot Integration

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the support for third-party AI apps is expected to arrive in the coming months.

The support will reportedly allow CarPlay‌ users to ask these AI apps questions hands-free. However, it should be noted that users may need to open an app in order to access their preferred chatbot.

MacRumors notes in its report that app developers will be given the opportunity to design in-car experiences that will be the ones to launch the voice-based chat mode upon opening of the app.

What Happens to Siri?

There's no need to worry about Siri as this change is not meant to replace the AI assistant.

The support for third-party AI chatbots will have limitations. MacRumors reports that the support will not have a wake word, which makes opening the app of their chosen AI chatbot necessary in order to use the function.

As of press time, Apple has not confirmed if it is indeed working on support for third-party AI chatbots in CarPlay.

However, Apple Insider points out that the slow rollout of the new Siri may have been a contributing factor to the reported decision to provide support for such apps.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Apple, Siri, Gemini
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian

World War 3 Fears: Iran President Begs Donald Trump For Talks To Avoid Global War

Minnesota ICE Protests
Texas Gov Threatens to Arrest Students and Strip Funding From Schools That Protest Against ICE
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene District Flip? Republicans Alarmed Ahead of Georgia Special Election
White House Border Czar Tom Homan
Homan Announces Withdrawal of 700 Federal Agents From Minnesota, Citing "Unprecedented" Local Police Cooperation
Zohran Mamdani
Zohran Mamdani Invokes Prophet Muhammad in NYC Sanctuary Debate, Says Islam is Built on Migration
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice