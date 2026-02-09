Tech

Trump's T1 Smartphone Is Back With New Specs, But With Higher Price, Suspicious Manufacturing Claims

After knowing its price, would you still buy Trump Mobile T1?

By

President Donald Trump's branded smartphone, how called the Trump T1, has resurfaced after months of silence, this time with upgraded hardware, a redesigned look, and a higher price point.

Early adopters are now thinking whether they will still purchase this controversial device after learning about the new information.

Trump T1 Specs Get a Significant Overhaul

Trump Mobile

According to recent comments from Trump Mobile executives via The Verge, the T1 will feature a 6.8-inch display powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series processor. Storage appears to be a major selling point, with 512GB of internal memory and SD card expansion support.

The phone is also expected to include a 5,000mAh battery designed for all-day use. Camera specifications look ambitious on paper, with 50MP sensors on both the front and rear. Industry watchers speculate the rear system could include ultra-wide and telephoto lenses, though no official confirmation has been provided.

Trump T1's Pricing Strategy Appears Suspicious

The Trump T1 is expected to launch at $499 for early buyers, but that price is described as temporary. Trump Mobile says the device will cost more at a later date, though the final price has not been disclosed.

This revised pricing strategy has raised eyebrows, particularly given the phone's earlier announcements, which included features and timelines that ultimately failed to materialize.

Manufacturing Claims Quietly Reversed

One of the most notable changes involves manufacturing. Despite earlier marketing that implied the phone would be made in the United States, company executives have now confirmed that domestic production is no longer planned.

According to Mashable, the reversal directly contradicts previous messaging and has added to concerns about transparency surrounding the project.

Launch Timeline Remains Unclear

The Trump T1 was originally expected to launch months ago, but repeated delays, redesigns, and shifting specifications have clouded its credibility. Executives now claim shipments could begin by spring, though the current version reportedly looks nothing like earlier promotional materials.

With its specs, pricing, and production plans all evolving, the Trump T1 remains a product surrounded by uncertainty. And even though there will be changes in its pricing for the coming months, the fact that it is connected to Trump is enough to make it controversial—always.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Donald Trump
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene District Flip? Republicans Alarmed Ahead of Georgia Special Election

Zohran Mamdani
Zohran Mamdani Invokes Prophet Muhammad in NYC Sanctuary Debate, Says Islam is Built on Migration
China's top diplomat Wang Yi
China Promises to Continue Providing 'Support and Assistance' to Cuba As It Teeters On The Brink
Tax Filing
IRS Tax Refund 2026: Exact Dates Your Payment Will Arrive And How To Get $1,000 More
GOP Lawmaker Insists People Can 'Keep Their Medicaid' If They
Rep. Dan Crenshaw Says Congress Should Vote To Remove Rashida Tlaib If Accusation Of Ties To 'Terrorist-Linked' Organizations Is Proven
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice