AT&T Launches Amigo Jr., Safe, Kid-Friendly Smartphone Parents Have Been Waiting For

AT&T says that parents will have a "total confidence" to their kids with this smartphone.

AT&T has introduced the Amigo Jr., a Samsung-built smartphone designed for children. Kids can access almost anything on a modern device without parents' control, and this is alarming, especially when they visit or use harmful websites/apps. This is where AT&T comes in.

The latest device prioritizes safety, simplicity, and controlled communication, giving parents confidence while allowing kids to explore essential smartphone functions. It also addresses growing concerns over screen time, cyberbullying, and unrestricted internet access.

Kid-Friendly Design and Features

The Amigo Jr. sports a compact Android design with a simplified interface and a curated app selection. Parents manage the device through an external dashboard, controlling contacts, app access, screen time, and location tracking. Children cannot bypass these restrictions.

Core features include messaging, photos, educational apps, and parent-approved games, while social media and open web access are blocked.

Safety and Connectivity Features

Equipped with 4G LTE, the Amigo Jr. provides real-time location tracking, geofencing alerts, and emergency call shortcuts.

This controlled experience bridges the gap between basic flip phones and full-featured Android devices, offering a safe introduction to mobile technology without exposing children to online risks.

Why Parents Will Appreciate Amigo Jr.

The device helps parents manage screen time and digital safety while letting kids stay connected and independent.

For families concerned about social media exposure and inappropriate apps, the Amigo Jr. offers hands-on security features and strong parental oversight, making it a practical choice for modern households.

When Will Amigo Jr. Hit Shelves?

According to Digital Trends, the Amigo Jr. will be available starting February 7 at AT&T stores and online, with affordable pricing and installment options.

Analysts suggest that if demand is strong, AT&T may expand the lineup with devices for older children or teens.

