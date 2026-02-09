Sports

Magnus Carlsen Beats Firouzja, Snags 5th Speed Chess Championship Title

Carlsen proves that his speed chess skills are not yet fading.

By

Magnus Carlsen captured his fifth Speed Chess Championship (SCC) title, defeating Alireza Firouzja 15-12 in an intense final.

This victory marks Carlsen's third consecutive SCC win, earning him $38,888.89, while Firouzja collected $11,111.11 based on win percentage.

Carlsen's Masterful Performance

Magnus Carlsen Admits His “Brain Is Fried” After Tough Titled

During the 5+1 segment of the final, Carlsen displayed dominant control, a pattern consistent with his previous SCC victories. While Firouzja kept pace in the 3+1 portion, Carlsen's early advantage and endgame precision secured his overall triumph.

According to Chess.com, analysts highlighted Carlsen's ability to save difficult positions and execute flawless endgame strategies under extreme time pressure.

Thrilling Final Between Carlsen and Firouzja

Firouzja initially took the lead in the early games, putting pressure on Carlsen. However, the reigning champion regained momentum with consecutive wins, maintaining a critical edge. The match featured intense time scrambles, tactical sacrifices, and precise positional play, leaving spectators and analysts amazed at Carlsen's skill under pressure.

Denis Lazavik Shocks Hikaru Nakamura

In a stunning upset, 19-year-old Denis Lazavik outlasted Hikaru Nakamura 13.5-12.5 to claim third place and $11,394.23, leaving Nakamura with $3,605.77, per The Athletic.

Carlsen, Firouzja, and Lazavik now qualify for the 2026 Esports World Cup, setting the stage for another elite international showdown.

Carlsen Eyes 2026 Esports World Cup

Carlsen's fifth SCC title improves his status as a premier speed chess player. With Lazavik and Firouzja also advancing, the 2026 Esports World Cup promises intense matchups, rapid-fire gameplay, and top-level tactical brilliance.

The Norwegian master is now eyeing the next title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this year.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

© Copyright 2026 Sports World News, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene District Flip? Republicans Alarmed Ahead of Georgia Special Election

Zohran Mamdani
Zohran Mamdani Invokes Prophet Muhammad in NYC Sanctuary Debate, Says Islam is Built on Migration
China's top diplomat Wang Yi
China Promises to Continue Providing 'Support and Assistance' to Cuba As It Teeters On The Brink
Tax Filing
IRS Tax Refund 2026: Exact Dates Your Payment Will Arrive And How To Get $1,000 More
GOP Lawmaker Insists People Can 'Keep Their Medicaid' If They
Rep. Dan Crenshaw Says Congress Should Vote To Remove Rashida Tlaib If Accusation Of Ties To 'Terrorist-Linked' Organizations Is Proven
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice