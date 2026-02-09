Magnus Carlsen Beats Firouzja, Snags 5th Speed Chess Championship Title

Magnus Carlsen captured his fifth Speed Chess Championship (SCC) title, defeating Alireza Firouzja 15-12 in an intense final.

This victory marks Carlsen's third consecutive SCC win, earning him $38,888.89, while Firouzja collected $11,111.11 based on win percentage.

Carlsen's Masterful Performance

During the 5+1 segment of the final, Carlsen displayed dominant control, a pattern consistent with his previous SCC victories. While Firouzja kept pace in the 3+1 portion, Carlsen's early advantage and endgame precision secured his overall triumph.

According to Chess.com, analysts highlighted Carlsen's ability to save difficult positions and execute flawless endgame strategies under extreme time pressure.

Thrilling Final Between Carlsen and Firouzja

Firouzja initially took the lead in the early games, putting pressure on Carlsen. However, the reigning champion regained momentum with consecutive wins, maintaining a critical edge. The match featured intense time scrambles, tactical sacrifices, and precise positional play, leaving spectators and analysts amazed at Carlsen's skill under pressure.

Denis Lazavik Shocks Hikaru Nakamura

In a stunning upset, 19-year-old Denis Lazavik outlasted Hikaru Nakamura 13.5-12.5 to claim third place and $11,394.23, leaving Nakamura with $3,605.77, per The Athletic.

Carlsen, Firouzja, and Lazavik now qualify for the 2026 Esports World Cup, setting the stage for another elite international showdown.

Carlsen Eyes 2026 Esports World Cup

Carlsen's fifth SCC title improves his status as a premier speed chess player. With Lazavik and Firouzja also advancing, the 2026 Esports World Cup promises intense matchups, rapid-fire gameplay, and top-level tactical brilliance.

The Norwegian master is now eyeing the next title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this year.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com