New York Mets Sign MJ Melendez to 1-Year, $1.5 Million Deal As Part of Roster Construction

The New York Mets have quietly strengthened their roster depth by signing former top prospect MJ Melendez to a one-year, split major league contract.

The deal is worth $1.5 million and includes up to $500,000 in performance incentives, giving the Mets a low-risk opportunity to evaluate a once-promising bat.

A Bounce-Back Candidate With Power and Speed

The New York Post's Jon Heyman was the first to report on the Mets-Melendez deal.

The 27-year-old left-handed hitter struggled in limited MLB action last season, appearing in just 23 games and posting a .083/.154/.167 slash line. However, his Triple-A performance told a very different story. Melendez crushed 20 home runs, stole 20 bases, and recorded a .813 OPS across 107 games, reminding evaluators of the upside that once made him Kansas City's No. 2 prospect behind Bobby Witt Jr.

Melendez, a former second-round pick by the Kansas City Royals in 2017, brings versatility with experience at both corner outfield spots and catcher. While he has not caught at the major league level since 2023, his athletic profile still fits the Mets' evolving roster blueprint.

From 2022 to 2024, Melendez showed legitimate power at the big-league level, slugging 51 home runs and clearing at least 16 in each season. That track record gives the Mets reason to believe he could rebound in a more favorable role.

Mets Know Melendez is Fit With Current Outfield Roster

Melendez will compete for a backup outfield role with Tyrone Taylor, Vidal Bruján, and Cristian Pache, while top prospect Carson Benge is expected to get a long look in left field.

Notably, Melendez still has one minor league option remaining, providing roster flexibility.

David Stearns' Defense-First Vision

With an infield-heavy roster and a crowded outfield mix led by Juan Soto and Luis Robert Jr., the Mets appear focused on athleticism, defense, and run prevention. This marks a clear shift from last season's offense-heavy approach, according to Sports Illustrated. Additionally, this is a new strategic direction under David Stearns as the club eyes long-term sustainability.

