YouTube Music Caps Lyrics for Free Users to Challenge Spotify's Dominance

Would you pay to see the rest of the lyrics on YouTube Music?

YouTube Music is testing a new lyrics restriction for non-Premium users, capping access at five views per song. That could be connected to the lyric-sharing tool that was released in June.

Once users hit the limit, the remaining lyrics are blurred, prompting them to upgrade to YouTube Music Premium or start a free trial if eligible.

YouTube Music's Lyrics Paywall

YouTube Music

According to The Verge, free users can only see the first few lines of a song after reaching the five-view threshold. A progress bar above the lyrics indicates how many free views remain and includes a prompt to "Unlock lyrics with Premium."

Currently, the rollout is regional, meaning not all users are affected yet.

Spotify vs. YouTube Music

Unlike YouTube Music, Spotify continues to offer full lyrics to both free and Premium users. Although Spotify briefly experimented with paywalled lyrics, the feature was abandoned.

Spotify has also expanded lyrics translation globally and added offline lyrics for Premium subscribers, giving it a notable advantage over YouTube Music for free-tier listeners.

YouTube Music Premium Pricing

According to Sammy Fans, a premium subscription costs $11/month, slightly cheaper than Spotify Premium at $13/month. By restricting lyrics for free users, Google is likely aiming to boost paid subscriptions, though the change may frustrate users accustomed to unrestricted access.

Free Alternatives for Lyrics

Listeners seeking unlimited lyrics can turn to apps like Musixmatch and Shazam, which provide real-time lyrics similar to YouTube Music. Despite backlash, the five-view cap appears to be a permanent strategy to convert free users into subscribers.

In November, YouTube Music brought the "Find in Playlist" feature, where you can easily search for your favorite songs. It will save you time and energy because it won't let you scroll through extensive playlists anymore.

Originally published on Tech Times

