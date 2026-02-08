Kidnappers Demand $6 Million Ransom for Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mother, Set Monday Deadline

TUCSON, Arizona — The family of missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie received a chilling ransom demand of $6 million as the search for the mother of NBC "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie entered its eighth day.

Local television station KGUN 9 in Tucson reported Saturday that it received a ransom note from the alleged kidnappers threatening Nancy Guthrie's life if the family fails to meet a Monday, 5 p.m. local time deadline. The demand represents one of the highest-profile kidnapping cases in recent years involving a celebrity family member.

The FBI is now vetting multiple ransom notes that have been sent to various media outlets, each demanding millions of dollars in Bitcoin cryptocurrency for the safe return of the elderly woman who vanished from her Tucson home on February 1.

"We Will Pay": Family's Desperate Video Message

In an emotional video posted to Instagram Saturday, Savannah Guthrie appeared alongside her siblings Annie Guthrie and Camron Guthrie, making a direct appeal to their mother's captors.

"We received your message and we understand," Savannah Guthrie said in the video, her voice steady but strained. "We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay."

The family did not disclose specific details about the message they received, but their willingness to negotiate publicly signals the desperation felt by the high-profile NBC journalist and her siblings as the case enters its second week.

The video marks a significant shift in the family's public communication strategy. Prior statements had focused on asking for information about Nancy Guthrie's whereabouts, but Saturday's message acknowledged direct contact with those believed to be holding the 84-year-old woman.

Multiple Ransom Demands, Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Requested

According to KGUN 9's reporting, the ransom note threatening Nancy Guthrie's life if the $6 million demand isn't met by Monday evening is not an isolated communication. Multiple media outlets in the Tucson area have reportedly received similar ransom notes, with demands ranging into the millions of dollars.

The kidnappers have specifically requested payment in Bitcoin, the digital cryptocurrency that has become increasingly favored by criminals due to its perceived anonymity and difficulty to trace. This payment method has complicated law enforcement's ability to track potential suspects.

The FBI, which is leading the investigation alongside the Pima County Sheriff's Department, has confirmed it is carefully examining all ransom communications. Investigators are working to verify the authenticity of the notes and determine whether they are connected to Nancy Guthrie's actual disappearance or are the work of opportunists attempting to exploit a high-profile missing person case.

Federal authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's safe return and the arrest of those responsible for her disappearance.

Timeline: The Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the evening of February 1 after having dinner at the home of her daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. The dinner took place at their residence approximately 4.3 miles from Nancy's own home in Tucson.

According to investigators, Nancy Guthrie's pacemaker lost synchronization with her Apple devices at a specific time that evening—a technological detail that has provided law enforcement with a precise timeline of when something went wrong.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has stated that Nancy may have been abducted against her will from her own residence, though the exact circumstances of her disappearance remain under investigation.

For seven days, the family held out hope for answers. Now, with ransom demands arriving and a deadline looming, the case has taken on new urgency and a darker tone.

Presidential Attention and FBI Resources

The high-profile nature of the case has drawn attention from the highest levels of government. President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One late Friday that the FBI may be nearing "definitive" answers in the investigation.

Trump's comments suggest that federal investigators have developed significant leads, though neither the FBI nor the Pima County Sheriff's Department has publicly identified any suspects or persons of interest in the case.

The FBI's involvement brings substantial federal resources to the investigation, including expertise in kidnapping cases, digital forensics to trace cryptocurrency demands, and behavioral analysis to assess the ransom communications.

No Suspects Identified as Investigation Intensifies

Despite entering the eighth day of the investigation, law enforcement officials have not publicly identified any suspects or persons of interest. The Pima County Sheriff's Department has declined to say whether any of Nancy Guthrie's family members have been ruled out as potential suspects—a standard investigative practice in missing person cases.

However, the presence of verified ransom demands from external parties suggests investigators are treating this as a legitimate abduction rather than a case involving family members.

The sheriff's department has emphasized that all possibilities remain on the table as they work to bring Nancy Guthrie home safely.

Community and Public Response

The disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother has resonated deeply with viewers of NBC's "Today" show, where the journalist has been a familiar face for years. Social media has been flooded with messages of support for the Guthrie family and hopes for Nancy's safe return.

Local residents in Tucson have reported increased anxiety about safety in the community, particularly among elderly residents living alone. The case has sparked conversations about home security and the vulnerability of senior citizens.

Anyone with information about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance is urged to contact the FBI immediately at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

As the Monday deadline approaches, the Guthrie family's agonizing wait continues. Their public plea represents both a message of compliance to the kidnappers and a prayer that Nancy Guthrie will soon be returned safely to her loved ones.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.