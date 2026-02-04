Tech AI

Amazon Makes Alexa+ Available for Free for All Prime Users

Amazon has rolled out Alexa+ to all users in the United States.

If you're a Prime subscriber, there is extra good news as it will be available to you for free.

According to Amazon, Prime users can enjoy unlimited Alexa+ everywhere with no additional cost. It clarifies that it is available for the whole household and can be accessed via Alexa-enabled devices, Alexa.com, and the Alexa app.

In order to access Alexa+, all Amazon users have to do is say "Alexa, upgrade to Alexa+."

MacRumors also notes in its report that users can also log into their Amazon account on the Alexa website.

What Happens When You Don't Have a Prime Subscription?

For those who don't have a Prime subscription, one way that you can access Alexa+ for free is through the free chat experience at Alexa.com, as well as in the Alexa app.

It should be noted, however, that this will be available for limited use only.

Those who want to enjoy the unlimited Alexa+ experience and are willing to pay are very much free to do so. For $19.99 per month, non-Prime users can enjoy the same experience across Alexa-enabled devices, Alexa.com, and the Alexa app.

Originally published on Tech Times

