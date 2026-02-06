Trump Announces National Mall Prayer Event to "Rededicate America as One Nation Under God"

President Donald Trump announced plans for a massive national prayer gathering on the National Mall this spring, declaring the event will "rededicate America as one nation under God" as part of the country's 250th anniversary celebration.

Speaking at the 74th Annual National Prayer Breakfast on February 5 at the Washington Hilton, Trump revealed the event, officially titled the National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise, and Thanksgiving, will take place on May 17, 2026.

"We're inviting Americans from all across the country to come together on our National Mall to pray, to give thanks, and to rededicate America as One Nation Under God," Trump told attendees, drawing extended applause from the bipartisan crowd.

The announcement comes as the nation prepares for a yearlong celebration marking 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The prayer event is part of Trump's Freedom 250 initiative, coordinated with the National Park Foundation.

During his speech, Trump emphasized what he described as a religious revival occurring across America under his administration. "As we gather today, there are many signs that religion is coming back. It's coming back so strong," the president said. "You know, your churches are filling up. You didn't have that two years ago."

The president contrasted his embrace of faith with what he characterized as reluctance from other political figures. "Some major politicians refuse to say the word God. They don't want to say it. I say it," Trump stated. "We are endowed with our sacred rights to life, liberty, and not by government but by God Almighty Himself."

Trump highlighted his administration's efforts to restore religion to public life, including the creation of a White House Faith Office and the launch of the "America Prays" initiative earlier this year. The White House released a 22-page document emphasizing the Christian foundations of the country, featuring historical prayers, sermons, and presidential proclamations.

The president also announced new guidance from the Department of Education aimed at protecting religious speech and prayer rights in public schools, acknowledging the policy will likely face legal challenges. "We'll win it," Trump confidently told the audience.

Emphasizing the importance of faith, Trump declared, "Prayer is America's superpower. It really is a superpower. And it always has been and it always will be." He added that prayer "strengthens, heals, empowers, and saves."

The National Prayer Breakfast drew prominent attendees including House Speaker Mike Johnson, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. International leaders including El Salvador President Nayib Bukele and Democratic Republic of the Congo President Felix Tshisekedi also attended.

Senators Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) co-chaired this year's event, which has been a bipartisan tradition focused on prayer for the nation and its leaders.

Trump referenced recent stories of faith during natural disasters, telling of two young girls who led others in prayer during flooding emergencies. "Almost 250 years after our Founding Fathers took one of the greatest leaps of faith in human history, the story of Emma and London shows us that faith of the American people remains unbroken, actually became stronger than ever," he said.

The president also touted his executive order related to the Johnson Amendment, which eased restrictions on religious leaders commenting on political issues, as evidence of his commitment to religious freedom.

This marks Trump's sixth appearance at the National Prayer Breakfast. The May 17 event on the National Mall is expected to draw Americans from across the country for what organizers are describing as a historic gathering of prayer and national rededication.