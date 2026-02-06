The US government has issued a stark travel warning urging its citizens in Iran to leave the country immediately, citing heightened security threats and internet disruptions.

Issued by the US Virtual Embassy in Iran, the alert warns of restricted internet access, road closures, and cancelled flights. Citizens are instructed to depart without relying on US assistance, ideally by land through neighbouring Türkiye or Armenia. For those unable to leave, officials advise sheltering in secure locations.

The move is to protect Americans amid escalating tensions in Iran, but the lack of government support has sparked concern among those unsure how to exit safely.

US Issues Alerts for Americans in Iran

The alert describes a situation of heightened instability across Iran. The government has imposed increased security measures, limiting access to mobile networks, landlines, and the national internet.

BIG: The U.S. has issued a fresh “Leave Iran now” alert, urging Americans to depart immediately.



Citizens are advised to leave without relying on U.S. assistance, preferably by land via Türkiye or Armenia, or shelter in place if unable to depart. pic.twitter.com/NzXQiQrUyZ — Clash Report (@clashreport) February 6, 2026

Public transportation has been disrupted, and airlines continue to restrict or cancel flights, making conventional departures unpredictable.

U.S. citizens are advised to prepare alternative communication methods due to ongoing internet outages. The advisory explicitly states: Americans 'should expect continued internet outages, plan alternative means of communication, and, if safe to do so, consider departing Iran by land to Armenia or Türkiye.'

The alert stresses that those who cannot leave immediately should find a secure location within their residence or another safe building. Essential supplies, including food, water, and medications, should be stocked in case of prolonged confinement. Americans who will follow the instructions are also urged to avoid public demonstrations, maintain a low profile, and remain constantly aware of their surroundings.

Local media should be monitored for updates, and phones must remain charged to maintain contact with family and friends. Citizens are encouraged to register with the Smart Traveller Enrollment Program (STEP), a State Department initiative that provides notifications about local security conditions.

Travel Challenges Over Flight Access

Flight disruptions remain a major obstacle for those attempting to leave Iran.

Airlines have been cancelling or limiting service, often with little notice. The advisory recommends checking directly with carriers for real-time updates to mitigate confusion and planning difficulties.

Travelling by land to Armenia or Türkiye is considered the safest option, though it entails logistical risks. Land routes may be affected by border controls, local security incidents, or transportation shortages, requiring travellers to plan carefully and remain flexible.

Updates on Escalating US-Iran Feud

Tensions between the United States and Iran have spiked sharply, not just over the safety of foreign visitors but because of deep diplomatic and security disagreements that now have both nations on edge.

High‑stakes nuclear talks resumed this week in Muscat, Oman, where US envoys and Iranian officials are negotiating amid divisions over the scope of the agenda. Washington wants to address Iran's nuclear activities, ballistic missile programme and regional influence, while Tehran is pushing to limit discussions to its nuclear work.

Iran's government is under intense internal pressure after a brutal crackdown on widespread protests, which has fuelled both domestic unrest and geopolitical anxiety. Meanwhile, the US has bolstered its military presence in the Middle East, deploying naval assets to deter instability and signal readiness for potential conflict.

The escalation hasn't slowed down despite previous warnings from the US. Iran recently seized two oil tankers in the Persian Gulf, detaining crews and accusing them of smuggling fuel, a regional provocation just ahead of the diplomatic meetings.

Arab and Muslim regional powers have been urging both sides to exercise restraint, warning that any escalation could destabilise the region further and disrupt energy markets.

Originally published on IBTimes UK