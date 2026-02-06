Mexico Reportedly Planning How To Send Fuel To Cuba Without Triggering Reprisal From Trump

The Mexican government is planning potential ways to send fuel to Cuba to address acute shortages without triggering retaliation from U.S. President Donald Trump, who signed an executive order imposing tariffs on countries who do.

Reuters detailed that top Mexican officials have been talking to U.S. counterparts to better understand the scope of the order.

Asked about the alleged talks, the White House referred to comments by Trump, who said on Monday that "Mexico is going to cease sending oil" to the beleaguered Caribbean country.

The remark took place shortly after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said the country will send humanitarian aid to the island but "everything regarding oil shipments due to humanitarian reasons will be solved through diplomatic means."

In this context, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said the country is making preparations to face "acute fuel shortages." "We'll live through tough times. These, in particular, are very tough," Diaz-Canel told press on Thursday.

Others are echoing the warnings. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned Cuba could "collapse" if the current situation continues.

Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for Guterres, told press that the secretary general is "extremely concerned about the humanitarian situation" in the Caribbean country, which will "worsen, if not collapse, if its oil needs go unmet."

Dujarric went on to say Guterres is urging "all parties to pursue dialogue and respect for international law."

Tensions continue to run high in the region as a report from the Financial Times last week claimed that the country has less than a month worth of oil at current levels of demand and domestic production.

Citing data company Kpler, the outlet noted on January 29 that the country had oil to last 15 to 20 days unless deliveries resume. "They have a major crisis on their hands" Jorge Piñon, an oil expert at the University of Texas told the outlet.

Trump has been urging Cuba to engage before its stock runs out completely. Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, on his end, rejected reports that the country is taking steps towards formal negotiations with the U.S. but acknowledged there are conversations.

Speaking to Spanish agency EFE, the official said that "the U.S. government is perfectly aware of Cuba's stance and its willingness to engage in dialogue and has not rejected that."

