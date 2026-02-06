NBA Trade: Ivica Zubac Heads to Pacers, Bennedict Mathurin Moves to Clippers

A deadline trade between the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Clippers has taken place.

As part of the deal, Ivica Zubac had been traded to the Pacers, while Bennedict Mathurin is now part of the Clippers.

Pacers, Clippers Make Deadline Trade

According to a report by SI.com, aside from Zubac, the Pacers also received Kobe Brown as part of the trade deal.

As for the Clippers, they receive Isaiah Jackson in addition to Mathurin. Aside from the two players, the Clippers also get the following:

2026 first-round pick (via IND 1-4 and 10-30 protected)

2028 second-round pick (via IND)

2029 first-round pick (via IND)

The trade comes amidst Zubac enjoying a second straight season averaging a double-double. According to the NBA, Zubac is fifth in the NBA in rebounding (11 rpg).

He is also averaging 14.4 points on 61.3% shooting.

Milwaukee Trades Cole Anthony, Amir Coffey

In other trade news, the Milwaukee Bucks have traded Cole Anthony and Amir Coffey to the Phoenix Suns.

In return, Milwaukee receives Nigel Hayes-Davis from Phoenix, as well as Ousmane Dieng from the Chicago Bulls, according to the NBA.

As for the Bulls, they receive Nick Richards from the Suns.

