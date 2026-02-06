Sports

NBA Trade: Ivica Zubac Heads to Pacers, Bennedict Mathurin Moves to Clippers

The final day of the NBA trade has been busy.

Ivica Zubac and Dario Saric - Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game Two
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 22: Dario Saric #20 of the Phoenix Suns puts up a shot over Ivica Zubac #40 of the LA Clippers during the fourth quarter in game two of the NBA Western Conference finals at Phoenix Suns Arena on June 22, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

A deadline trade between the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Clippers has taken place.

As part of the deal, Ivica Zubac had been traded to the Pacers, while Bennedict Mathurin is now part of the Clippers.

Pacers, Clippers Make Deadline Trade

According to a report by SI.com, aside from Zubac, the Pacers also received Kobe Brown as part of the trade deal.

As for the Clippers, they receive Isaiah Jackson in addition to Mathurin. Aside from the two players, the Clippers also get the following:

  • 2026 first-round pick (via IND 1-4 and 10-30 protected)
  • 2028 second-round pick (via IND)
  • 2029 first-round pick (via IND)

The trade comes amidst Zubac enjoying a second straight season averaging a double-double. According to the NBA, Zubac is fifth in the NBA in rebounding (11 rpg).

He is also averaging 14.4 points on 61.3% shooting.

Milwaukee Trades Cole Anthony, Amir Coffey

In other trade news, the Milwaukee Bucks have traded Cole Anthony and Amir Coffey to the Phoenix Suns.

In return, Milwaukee receives Nigel Hayes-Davis from Phoenix, as well as Ousmane Dieng from the Chicago Bulls, according to the NBA.

As for the Bulls, they receive Nick Richards from the Suns.

