Tim Cook Promises Employees to Lobby Washington on Immigration: 'You Have My Word on That'

Apple CEO Tim Cook has pledged that he will lobby Washington on immigration amidst widespread deportation fears in the United States.

This comes after he was criticised over a memo released following his attendance at the "Melania" premiere held at the White House. The premiere was held just hours after the killing of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

Tim Cook Makes Promise to Lobby Washington on Immigration

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Cook acknowledged that Apple has "team members across the US on some form of Visa."

"I've heard from some of you that don't feel comfortable leaving your homes," he said during the meeting. "No one should feel this way. No one."

Cook went on to assure employees that they have his word when it comes to lobbying Washington on immigration.

"For as long as I can remember, we have been a smarter, wiser, more innovative company because we've attracted the best and brightest from all corners of the world," Cook told employees. "I am going to continue to lobby lawmakers on this issue. You have my word on that."

Tim Cook's Memo on Killing of Alex Pretti

As 9to5Mac's report notes, the meeting comes after Cook was widely criticised for a memo he released following the shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

"This is a time for deescalation," he said in the memo. "I believe America is strongest when we live up to our highest ideals, when we treat everyone with dignity and respect no matter who they are or where they're from, and when we embrace our shared humanity."

Many have blasted Cook for the memo, which many say stopped short of criticising the US government for its immigration crackdown.

Given this, the report points out that Cook's comments at the meeting can be taken as damage control.

Only time will tell if he really is true to his word.

Originally published on ibtimes.com.au