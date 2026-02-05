Trump Wants Penn Station, Dulles Airport Renamed After Him in Exchange for £12.6bn Infrastructure Deal

It began as a routine negotiation over concrete and steel, but it ended with a demand that has left Washington stunned. In a private meeting last month intended to unlock funding for the nation's most critical infrastructure project, President Donald Trump presented Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer with an ultimatum that was less about policy and more about legacy.

The President is reportedly willing to release the freeze on the Gateway tunnel project, but only if two of the country's most iconic transport hubs—New York's Penn Station and Washington's Dulles International Airport—are renamed in his honour.

An Unorthodox Quid Pro Quo

The offer, first reported by Punchbowl, was as stark as it was unprecedented. Trump told Schumer he was finally ready to drop his blockade on the Gateway funding, a move that would greenlight the construction of a new rail tunnel beneath the Hudson River.

However, the condition attached was non-negotiable: the President wanted his name on the facades of the busiest transit hub in the Western Hemisphere and the gateway to the nation's capital.

According to two sources familiar with the exchange, Schumer swiftly rejected the proposal, informing the President that he lacked the unilateral authority to grant such a request.

Penn Station is a complex web of state and corporate ownership, while renaming Dulles would require an act of Congress—a feat unlikely to pass given the current political climate. Despite the rejection, Trump has held firm.

In the weeks since the meeting, the administration has continued to withhold the £12.6 billion ($16 billion) earmarked for the project, effectively holding the region's economy hostage to a branding exercise.

The Crumbling Gateway

The stakes of this standoff could not be higher. The Gateway programme is not merely a local construction job; it is the lifeline of the Northeast Corridor, connecting New York and New Jersey through a pair of single-track tunnels that are over 110 years old.

These crumbling tubes, damaged significantly during Superstorm Sandy, carry hundreds of thousands of commuters daily. Transportation experts have long warned that if just one of the existing tunnels were to fail, the resulting bottleneck would cost the national economy billions in lost productivity and cripple the region's transport network.

The commission in charge of the project has issued a dire warning: without the immediate release of federal funds, they will be forced to shut down work and lay off roughly 1,000 workers.

The tunnel's construction predates Trump's return to the Oval Office, with the federal government legally obliged to cover a significant portion of the costs. Yet, the President's freeze has brought progress to a standstill, prompting New York and New Jersey to file a joint lawsuit this week.

According to the complaint, cutting off the funding breaks the law and serves a purely political agenda. It frames the move as an attempt to use essential public infrastructure for personal advantage.

Stamping a Legacy in Gold

This situation gives us a clearer look at Trump's strategy for his second term. His focus seems to be on securing his place in history by putting his brand on everything. Since taking office in 2025, the President has launched several programs that carry his name.

Examples include the 'Trump Gold Card,' which offers a controversial and expensive route to citizenship, and 'TrumpRx,' a new website that claims to offer prescription drugs at lower prices.

Perhaps most ambitious is the commissioning of a new 'Trump-class' battleship, a vessel the administration claims will solidify an era of 'peace through strength'.

The President's appetite for renaming landmarks has only grown. In recent months, he has reportedly sought to affix his name to the US Institute of Peace and, sparking even fiercer backlash, the Kennedy Center.

The demand for Penn Station and Dulles represents his most audacious move yet, attempting to trade the economic security of the Northeast for personal monuments.

Political Deadlock

For now, the standoff remains unresolved. Schumer's hands are tied; even if he wished to capitulate, the logistics of renaming such massive entities are beyond his control.

While some conservative lawmakers have introduced legislation to rename Dulles the 'Donald J. Trump International Airport', the bill has gained little traction and stalled in the GOP-controlled Congress.

Time is running out for the Gateway project. While the lawsuit moves through the legal system, commuters and workers are stuck waiting. They do not know if the President will finally release the money or if the tunnel will just remain a pawn in his push for a permanent legacy.

