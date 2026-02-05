Business Technology and Innovation

Apple Turns 50: Tim Cook Teases Celebration, 'New Categories of Products and Services'

It's going to be a big year for Apple.

Apple, believe it or not, is turning 50 this year, and it seems that there are big things in store.

Apple CEO Tim Cook hinted on what's to come, including what he has described as "new categories of products and services."

Tim Cook Promises 'Some Celebration' for 50 Years

According to Bloomber's Mark Gurman (via MacRumors), Cook touched on the 50th anniversary during an all-hands meeting with employees. Apple was founded on April 1, 1976.

"I've been unusually reflective lately about Apple because we have been working on what do we do to mark this moment," he said to employees.

"When you really stop and pause and think about the last 50 years, it makes your heart sing. It really does," the Apple CEO added. "I promise some celebration."

New Categories of Products and Services From Apple

9to5Mac notes in its report that Cook also touched on the "new categories of products and services" that Apple will introduce to the market.

The report also added that Cook said that these products and services will be "enabled through AI."

While he did not provide specific details on these products and services, it is being speculated that some may be revealed within the year.

However, there are those that may take years before they are introduced to the public.

