World

US, Ukraine and Russia Hold New Round Of Talks As War Drags On

By
Trilateral Talks

The U.S., Ukraine and Russia have restarted trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi as diplomats seek limited areas of agreement amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The meetings are being hosted by the United Arab Emirates. In a statement released by the the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, officials said representatives from all three countries are participating in joint and bilateral discussions focused on diplomatic engagement and humanitarian issues.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said the opening phase of the talks focused on practical and humanitarian matters, describing the discussions as substantive despite continued fighting.

One issue under discussion is a potential new prisoner-of-war exchange. In a video address published on his official Telegram channel, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he expects a prisoner exchange "in the near future" after receiving a report from Ukraine's negotiating delegation on the trilateral talks.

The talks come as Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure continue. Ukrainian government briefings this week said the attacks complicate diplomatic efforts and undermine confidence-building measures discussed during negotiations.

U.S. officials participating in the Abu Dhabi meetings are part of the Trump administration's renewed effort to pursue direct diplomatic engagement involving both Kyiv and Moscow. U.S. government officials familiar with the talks have indicated the discussions are focused on narrower agreements rather than a comprehensive peace settlement.

International Business Times has reached out to the U.S. State Department, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Russian Embassy for comment on the talks. At the time of publication, no responses had been received.

Originally published on IBTimes

© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.

Most Read
IRS Tax Deadline

IRS Refunds at Risk: How the Partial Government Shutdown Could Affect Millions

Dmitry Medvedev
Russia Issues New Nuclear Threat to UK as Dmitry Medvedev Warns Moscow Will Not Hesitate
Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian
World War 3 Fears: Iran President Begs Donald Trump For Talks To Avoid Global War
White House Border Czar Tom Homan
Homan Announces Withdrawal of 700 Federal Agents From Minnesota, Citing "Unprecedented" Local Police Cooperation
Target is testing factory-to-customer shipping to lower costs and compete
Target Names Veteran Exec Michael Fiddelke as CEO, Eyes Store and Digital Revamp
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice