Russia Issues New Nuclear Threat to UK as Dmitry Medvedev Warns Moscow Will Not Hesitate

The Kremlin's most belligerent voice has once again reminded Britain that nuclear annihilation remains on the table. As diplomatic ties between Moscow and the West fray to breaking point, Dmitry Medvedev has issued a chilling warning that Russia will deploy its atomic arsenal without hesitation if the survival of the state is at risk.

Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council and a former Russian president, told the state-aligned news agency TASS that Moscow would not flinch when it comes to the ultimate weapon. 'Nuclear weapons are extraordinary and exceptionally dangerous for the fate of all humanity,' he declared. 'But at the same time, if it comes to the fate of a country, then there should be no doubt for anyone.'

In the same interview, Medvedev also hinted that Russia could use nuclear weapons to defend the state, while first stating that they are extremely dangerous weapons that could threaten all of humanity.

Nope, he's not sober yet. pic.twitter.com/F6gK2h40Gr — WarTranslated (@wartranslated) February 2, 2026

The remarks land at a precarious moment for global security. Britain, one of Ukraine's staunchest military and diplomatic supporters since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, has repeatedly found itself in Moscow's crosshairs. UK officials have condemned Russia's nuclear sabre-rattling as reckless and destabilising, yet the threats continue to escalate in frequency and intensity.

Despite the apocalyptic tone, Medvedev insisted Russia harbours no desire for global conflict. 'Russians are not insane,' he said, attempting to frame the threat as defensive rather than aggressive.

Russia Nuclear Threat Hinges on Vague Doctrine

When pressed on whether the Kremlin's inner circle had discussed deploying nuclear weapons in Ukraine, Medvedev offered no straight answer. Instead, he stated that Moscow 'acts strictly in accordance with its nuclear doctrine', adding that there is 'no need to separately discuss' the matter because the conditions are already 'laid out.'

He went on to argue that Russia's restraint thus far proves no existential danger has materialised. 'Since we have not used them, it means there have been no dangerous threats to the country,' Medvedev reasoned.

Western governments, including Britain's, reject that logic outright. They point to Russia's relentless bombardment of Ukrainian cities, targeting of civilian infrastructure, and repeated nuclear threats aimed at intimidating NATO allies as evidence of Moscow's willingness to push the boundaries of acceptable conduct.

Medvedev has emerged as the Kremlin's chief provocateur on nuclear escalation. Since the war began, he has repeatedly threatened Western capitals, accused the UK and US of steering the world towards catastrophe by arming Ukraine, and used violent language against Ukraine's leadership.

Russia Nuclear Threat Intensifies as Arms Treaty Nears Collapse

The timing of Medvedev's latest outburst is particularly ominous. On 5 February 2026—this week—the New START treaty between Russia and the United States is set to expire. The treaty, which limits both superpowers to 1,550 deployed strategic nuclear warheads, represents the last remaining arms control agreement between the two nations.

#BREAKING | 🇺🇸 🇷🇺 — The last major U.S.–Russia nuclear arms control treaty, New START, expires on February 5, 2026 (Thursday), marking the end of verifiable limits on strategic nuclear forces between the world's two largest nuclear powers.



● Key provisions of the treaty… pic.twitter.com/3FEC5LwskN — The Global Eye (@TGEThGlobalEye) February 2, 2026

Medvedev warned that allowing the pact to lapse would plunge the world into uncharted territory. 'If this happens, then for the first time since the early 1970s, there will be no limits for the largest nuclear powers,' he said. 'I don't want to say that this immediately means a catastrophe and a nuclear war will begin, but it should still alarm everyone.'

The collapse of New START would erase more than five decades of bilateral nuclear restraint. Analysts warn it could trigger a rapid arms race, with both countries possessing the technical capability to deploy hundreds of additional warheads within weeks.

🇺🇸 🇷🇺 ☢️ The era of nuclear arsenal control comes to an end this week, as New START, the nuclear arms reduction treaty between the United States and the Russia, the last legal mechanism limiting the number of deployed nuclear weapons, expires. pic.twitter.com/dATkvp1lh2 — senore_amore (@SenoreAmore) February 2, 2026

Medvedev's rhetoric fits a well-worn pattern. Critics, including some Russian expatriates, have dismissed his statements as bluff and bluster designed to scare the West into abandoning Ukraine. Yet British officials remain cautious, recognising that the sheer volume of nuclear threats increases the risk of miscalculation at a time when Moscow-London relations are at their lowest ebb in decades.

As the war in Ukraine grinds on and diplomatic channels narrow, one reality has become inescapable: nuclear threats are back as a fixture of European politics, and Britain remains squarely in the firing line.

Originally published on IBTimes UK