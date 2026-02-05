Savannah Guthrie Makes Emotional Plea for Missing Mother's Safe Return

Tucson, Arizona — NBC's TODAY show co-host Savannah Guthrie has made a heartbreaking public appeal for the safe return of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who investigators believe was abducted from her Tucson home over the weekend.

In an emotional Instagram video posted Tuesday evening, Savannah Guthrie appeared alongside her siblings Annie and Cameron to deliver a direct message to whoever may have taken their 84-year-old mother.

"Our mom is a kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light," Savannah said through visible emotion. "She's funny, spunky. She has grandchildren that adore her and crowd around her and cover her with kisses."

The broadcast journalist emphasized her mother's fragile health condition and urgent need for medication. "Her health, her heart is fragile. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive. She needs not to suffer," she explained.

Authorities Treating Case as Possible Abduction

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday at her Tucson residence. When she failed to attend her regular Sunday church service, concerned congregation members alerted the family. Relatives discovered her missing when they arrived at her home around 11 a.m. Sunday and immediately contacted authorities.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed during a press conference that investigators are treating the disappearance as a criminal matter. "We do, in fact, have a crime," Nanos stated Monday. Law enforcement sources have reported finding blood drops leading from the home's entryway toward the driveway.

The sheriff's office has indicated they believe Nancy Guthrie "was taken from the home against her will," with investigators exploring both kidnapping and abduction scenarios.

Family Addresses Ransom Reports

In their video message, the Guthrie family acknowledged media reports about a possible ransom demand, though authorities have declined to confirm such details publicly.

"We, too, have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media," Savannah stated. "As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk."

She added a note of caution about communication: "However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us."

Presidential Support Pledged

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday evening that he had spoken with Savannah Guthrie and pledged full federal support for the search efforts.

"I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family's, and Local Law Enforcement's, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely. The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family."

Investigation Ongoing

On Wednesday afternoon, investigators returned to Nancy Guthrie's home with K-9 units and crime scene tape, though officials provided limited details about the renewed search activity. Law enforcement personnel were also observed at the home of Savannah's sister, Annie Guthrie, located several miles away.

According to Sheriff Nanos, Nancy Guthrie had dinner with her daughter Annie and son-in-law on Saturday evening before being dropped off at her home, where her son-in-law confirmed she safely entered the residence.

The sheriff's department has received hundreds of tips and continues to pursue all leads. When asked whether the apparent abduction was targeted or random, Nanos said investigators are examining both possibilities.

Family's Message of Faith

The family concluded their video plea with words of faith and determination. "Mommy? If you are hearing this, you are a strong woman," Savannah said, addressing her mother directly. "You are God's precious daughter, Nancy. We believe and know that even in this valley, He is with you."

"Everyone is looking for you, Mommy, everywhere. We will not rest, your children will not rest until we are together again," she continued. "We speak to you every moment, and we pray without ceasing, and we rejoice in advance for the day that we hold you in our arms again. We love you."

Anyone with information regarding Nancy Guthrie's whereabouts is urged to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department immediately at 911 or through their tip line.