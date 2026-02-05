House Speaker Mike Johnson has sparked fresh debate after publicly responding to comments made by Pope Leo XIV on immigration, arguing that strong national borders are consistent with Christian teaching.

Speaking to reporters after a House vote, Johnson was asked about the Pope's use of Scripture to criticise mass deportation policies. He replied that 'borders and walls are biblical,' adding that governments have a religious duty to maintain order

Later that day, Johnson published a lengthy statement on X outlining his position in detail:

'Despite the insistence of the progressive Left, people of all religious faiths should support a strong national border — and Christians certainly should,' he wrote.

'Despite the insistence of the progressive Left, people of all religious faiths should support a strong national border — and Christians certainly should,' he wrote.

He argued that while individuals are called to show compassion, governments are responsible for enforcing laws and protecting national security.

Johnson's Interpretation of Scripture

In his statement and public remarks, Johnson focused on the idea that the Bible assigns different responsibilities to individuals, churches, families, and governments.

He cited Romans 13, which describes civil authorities as agents tasked with maintaining order, and argued that Biblical calls to welcome strangers apply mainly to personal conduct, not state policy.

'When Jesus taught us to turn the other cheek, He was not giving that command to the government,' Johnson wrote.

He also pointed to passages referencing nations and borders, including Acts 17:26 and Deuteronomy 32:8, to support his claim that national boundaries are part of Biblical tradition.

'Immigration is not something that's frowned upon in Scripture,' he said. 'But assimilation is expected'

Pope Leo's Emphasis on Compassion

Pope Leo has approached the issue from a different theological perspective, focusing on the treatment and dignity of migrants.

Speaking to journalists in November, he quoted Matthew 25:35:

'For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat... I was a stranger and you invited me in.'

He warned that many migrants who have lived peacefully in the United States for years are being affected by deportation policies.

'Many times they've been separated from their families... no one knows what's happening,' the Pope said. 'Their spiritual needs should be attended to.'

Rather than addressing border enforcement directly, Pope Leo has stressed pastoral care, access to religious services, and humanitarian concerns.

What the Bible Says About Foreigners and the Law

Biblical passages on migration and foreign residents span both the Old and New Testaments and are often cited by both sides of the debate.

Several verses emphasise hospitality and protection:

'Do not mistreat an alien or oppress him' (Exodus 22:21)

'Love the foreigner, for you were foreigners in Egypt' (Deuteronomy 10:19)

'I was a stranger and you invited me in' (Matthew 25:35)

Other passages stress equal application of laws:

'The same laws and regulations will apply... to the foreigner' (Numbers 15:15–16)

'Everyone must submit himself to the governing authorities' (Romans 13:1)

A summary by Watermark Community Church notes that the Scripture supports both compassion and legal order.

'We should love the immigrant but not ignore immigration laws,' the article states.

A Wider Political Context

Johnson's remarks come amid ongoing debate over immigration policies linked to the Trump and Biden administrations.

He has repeatedly criticised what he calls 'open border' policies, blaming previous administrations for increased crossings and security risks.

'We had as many as 20 million illegals come across the country,' Johnson said, adding that governments must protect citizens first.

A Debate Over Faith and Public Policy

At its core, the disagreement reflects different views on how religious teachings should guide modern government.

Johnson argues that enforcing immigration laws is part of a biblical responsibility to uphold order.

'Justice and mercy are not mutually exclusive,' he wrote.

Pope Leo, meanwhile, has urged leaders to reflect on the moral consequences of policy decisions and the human impact of enforcement.

Both figures cite Scripture. Both claim to be acting in line with Christian values. Yet they reach different conclusions.

As immigration remains a central political issue, the tension between law enforcement and humanitarian responsibility is likely to continue — both in Washington and within religious communities.

And for now, the Bible remains at the centre of that debate, interpreted in markedly different ways by some of its most influential voices.

Originally published on IBTimes UK