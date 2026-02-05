Cuban Regime Reportedly Negotiating Opening Up The Economy In Exchange For Not Getting Overthrown

The Cuban regime has begun negotiating with the U.S. opening up its economy in exchange for not getting overthrown, according to a new report.

Spanish outlet ABC Internacional detailed that talks are being led by Alejandro Castro Espin, son of Raul and Nephew of Fidel. He is said to be engaging with the CIA in Mexico.

The outlet added the Trump administration could begin ending its blockade on the island in exchange for Cuba allowing the entry of U.S. companies to strategic sectors such as energy, tourism, banking and telecommunications.

In contrast, a negative could lead the U.S. to consider Cuba an accomplice of Venezuela's former authoritarian President President Nicolas Maduro, who has been accused of narcoterrorism, and conduct military operations in the island.

A first gesture could be for the U.S. to sell Cuba the oil it needs to avoid a collapse. A report from the Financial Times last week claimed that the country has less than a month worth of oil at current levels of demand and domestic production.

Citing data company Kpler, the outlet noted on January 29 that the country had oil to last 15 to 20 days unless deliveries resume. "They have a major crisis on their hands" Jorge Piñon, an oil expert at the University of Texas told the outlet.

The country has only received less than 85,000 barrels this year, according to the FT. All came from a shipment on January 9, Kpler detailed. The figure adds to an estimated 460,000 barrels held in inventories at the beginning of the year.

President Donald Trump has been urging the beleaguered country to engage in talks before its stock runs out completely.

"I think they'll probably come to us and want to make a deal. So Cuba will be free again. They'll come to us and make a deal. Cuba really has a problem. I know a lot of people from Cuba. We have a lot of people in the U.S. right now who would like to go back to Cuba. We'd like to work that out," Trump said during the weekend."

Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, on his end, rejected reports that the country is taking steps towards formal negotiations with the U.S. but acknowledged there are conversations.

Speaking to Spanish agency EFE, the official said that "the U.S. government is perfectly aware of Cuba's stance and its willingness to engage in dialogue and has not rejected that."

He went on to claim that it "would be a mistake" to say steps are being taken towards bilateral talks because such a dialogue "has not begun."

Originally published on Latin Times