Rep. Robert Garcia Says He Will Seek To Interview Trump Over Epstein Files If Dems Retake The House In The Midterms

"We're going to get folks in front of Congress and folks in front of Oversight that have caused harm to the American public," said Garcia on Thursday

Democratic US Congressman Robert Garcia speaks during a press conference
Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said his party would seek to interview President Trump as part of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation if they regain control of the House after the midterm elections, according to a post published Wednesday by CNN correspondent Kristen Holmes citing remarks Garcia made to Manu Raju.

According to Holmes, Garcia said Democrats would pursue an interview with the president in connection with the Epstein files probe if the party wins back the House majority, which would give them subpoena and investigative authority through the committee.

In a separate interview published Thursday by Politico, Garcia said Democrats believe the Justice Department has not fully complied with disclosure requirements tied to Epstein records and described the investigation as ongoing. "The DOJ thinks this investigation is over. We think it's just getting started," Garcia said. He also said, "There is a subpoena that's been in place since the summer. They have been unresponsive."

Garcia told Politico that if Democrats retake the House, oversight priorities would include corruption investigations and continued scrutiny related to the Epstein case. "We're going to get folks in front of Congress and folks in front of Oversight that have caused harm to the American public," he said, adding that public pressure and court action can also be used to enforce compliance with congressional demands.

The renewed focus on potential testimony comes as the House Oversight Committee moves forward with depositions of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in its Epstein investigation, as both have agreed to testify after the committee prepared contempt proceedings over earlier refusals to appear.

Bill Clinton is scheduled to sit for a deposition on Feb. 27, with Hillary Clinton set to appear the day before.

Committee Chairman James Comer said in a statement:

"Once it became clear that the House of Representatives would hold them in contempt, the Clintons completely caved and will appear for transcribed, filmed depositions this month. We look forward to questioning the Clintons as part of our investigation into the horrific crimes of Epstein and Maxwell, to deliver transparency and accountability for the American people and for survivors"

Both Clintons have denied wrongdoing and denied knowledge of Epstein's criminal conduct.

Originally published on Latin Times

