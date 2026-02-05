Business

Eddie Bauer Stores Could Close After Parent Company Catalyst Brands Moves Toward Bankruptcy

By
Eddie Bauer Stores Could Close After Parent Company Catalyst Brands

Eddie Bauer stores may be facing an uncertain future as its parent company, Catalyst Brands, prepares to file for bankruptcy protection, a source told Fast Company.

The potential filing could force the retailer to close all of its North American locations, raising concerns for employees and loyal customers.

Catalyst Brands, which also manages Lucky Brand, Aéropostale, Nautica, Brooks Brothers, and JCPenney, has not confirmed the details of the bankruptcy filing.

According to reports, the move could happen as soon as this month. Industry sources say that, for now, the potential filing would only impact Eddie Bauer stores and not the other brands under Catalyst's umbrella.

According to Yahoo, Eddie Bauer currently operates about 180 stores across the United States and Canada, along with 20 international locations.

The brand is known for its outdoor apparel and has been a fixture in American retail for decades. A spokesperson from Catalyst Brands did not respond to requests for comment.

Catalyst Brands was formed in 2025 following a merger between JCPenney and SPARC Group, a multi-brand operator.

Analysts Warn Eddie Bauer Could Close

The merger combined operations, management, and distribution networks for several retail brands under one company.

However, these brands have faced ongoing challenges. JCPenney, for instance, struggled with declining foot traffic and low sales, leading to its own bankruptcy during the pandemic.

The department store emerged from bankruptcy in 2020 as a private company after acquisition by Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management, FoxBusiness reported.

Despite the merger, the retail environment has remained difficult. JCPenney has continued to close some locations in recent years to adjust to changing market conditions, and now Eddie Bauer may face a similar fate.

Retail analysts note that Catalyst's potential bankruptcy highlights the pressures facing mid-sized and legacy retail brands in a competitive market dominated by online shopping and fast-fashion competitors.

"Eddie Bauer has a strong brand, but the challenges of physical retail and economic pressures make survival tricky," one analyst said.

Originally published on vcpost.com

Tags
Bankruptcy
© 2026 VCPOST.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
IRS Tax Deadline

IRS Refunds at Risk: How the Partial Government Shutdown Could Affect Millions

Dmitry Medvedev
Russia Issues New Nuclear Threat to UK as Dmitry Medvedev Warns Moscow Will Not Hesitate
White House Border Czar Tom Homan
Homan Announces Withdrawal of 700 Federal Agents From Minnesota, Citing "Unprecedented" Local Police Cooperation
Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian
World War 3 Fears: Iran President Begs Donald Trump For Talks To Avoid Global War
Target is testing factory-to-customer shipping to lower costs and compete
Target Names Veteran Exec Michael Fiddelke as CEO, Eyes Store and Digital Revamp
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice