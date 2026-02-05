Business

Trump Declines Role in Netflix-Paramount Fight Over Warner Bros Merger

By
Trump to Authorize TikTok US Deal as White House Pushes
U.S. President Donald Trump departs after speaking during the 80th session of the UN’s General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 23, 2025 in New York City.

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he will not involve himself in the ongoing battle between Netflix and Paramount Skydance over the proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, reversing his earlier statements suggesting he might weigh in.

"I haven't been involved," Trump told NBC News. "I must say, I guess I'm considered to be a very strong president. I've been called by both sides. It's the two sides, but I've decided I shouldn't be involved. The Justice Department will handle it."

According to Reuters, the conflict centers on Netflix's $82.7 billion bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, including its film studios, HBO, and the HBO Max streaming service.

Paramount Skydance is pursuing a competing, hostile offer, citing a potentially smoother regulatory path.

The rivalry escalated after Warner Bros. repeatedly rejected Paramount's bids, leaving the Ellison-run company, led by David Ellison—the son of Oracle co-founder and Trump ally Larry Ellison—to push harder for control.

Trump acknowledged the competition in his interview, noting the divide between the bidders.

"There's a theory that one of the companies is too big and it shouldn't be allowed to do it, and the other company is saying something else," he said. "They're beating the hell out of each other—and there'll be a winner."

Donald Trump Steps Back From Netflix-Warner Merger

Last December, Trump had signaled he would weigh in on whether the Netflix-Warner deal should proceed, citing concerns about market concentration.

"They have a very big market share. When they have Warner Bros., that share goes up a lot," he said at the time. He added that he would consult economists before making a decision.

Netflix's co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, defended the acquisition before the Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Antitrust, stating the merger would increase competition rather than reduce it.

Lawmakers pressed Netflix on consolidation, labor impacts, and political bias concerns, but Sarandos emphasized that Netflix's programming serves "all, left, right and center" with no political agenda, NBC News reported.

Trump's decision to stay out could benefit Netflix, which already has an agreement in place with Warner Bros. Discovery.

The Justice Department's Antitrust Division, along with regulators abroad including the European Commission, will review the proposed deal. Warner Bros. shareholders could vote on the acquisition as early as March.

Trump has also attracted attention for personal investments related to the deal, having disclosed in January that he purchased up to $2 million in Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery bonds shortly after Netflix's offer was announced. The White House maintains that there is no conflict of interest.

Originally published on vcpost.com

Tags
Netflix, Donald Trump
© 2026 VCPOST.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
IRS Tax Deadline

IRS Refunds at Risk: How the Partial Government Shutdown Could Affect Millions

Dmitry Medvedev
Russia Issues New Nuclear Threat to UK as Dmitry Medvedev Warns Moscow Will Not Hesitate
White House Border Czar Tom Homan
Homan Announces Withdrawal of 700 Federal Agents From Minnesota, Citing "Unprecedented" Local Police Cooperation
Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian
World War 3 Fears: Iran President Begs Donald Trump For Talks To Avoid Global War
Target is testing factory-to-customer shipping to lower costs and compete
Target Names Veteran Exec Michael Fiddelke as CEO, Eyes Store and Digital Revamp
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice