Business

PepsiCo Announces Price Cuts on Top Brands Amid Consumer Affordability Concerns

By
Frito-Lay Manufacturing Operations Halt in Rancho Cucamonga, Impacting Local Workers
Bags of chips manufactured by PepsiCo Frito-Lay brand are seen on a shelf on March 22, 2010 in Miami, Florida.

PepsiCo is cutting prices on its top snack brands, including Cheetos, Doritos, Lay's, and Tostitos, by up to 15% in an effort to ease consumer financial strain.

The price reductions, set to roll out across the US this week, come just ahead of the Super Bowl, one of the busiest snack-buying weekends of the year.

The company's move responds to feedback from shoppers who have said rising everyday costs are making daily choices more difficult.

"We've spent the past year listening closely to consumers, and they've told us they're feeling the strain," said PepsiCo Foods US CEO Rachel Ferdinando, CBS News reported.

"Lowering the suggested retail price reflects our commitment to help reduce the pressure where we can."

Retailers ultimately determine the in-store price, so customers may see even greater savings depending on the store.

The company also emphasized that the price cuts will not affect packaging or product quantities.

The announcement follows a period of higher prices that had weighed on demand. In the fourth quarter, PepsiCo raised beverage prices by 7% and snack prices by 1% in North America.

The company has also faced a slowdown in snack purchases due to appetite-suppressing weight-loss drugs, which have reduced overall snack consumption.

PepsiCo Price Tests Show Positive Results

PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta said the company had tested similar price reductions in select markets last year with positive results.

"Volume return is pretty good, and that's what the category needs," he said during a call with Wall Street analysts on Tuesday.

The tests indicated that consumers responded enthusiastically, boosting purchase frequency and brand engagement.

According to CNN, the price cuts also align with a broader strategy agreed upon with activist investor Elliott Management, which holds a $4 billion stake in PepsiCo.

The investor had pushed the company to improve sales and drive growth, including lowering prices to make products more accessible.

In addition to reducing prices, PepsiCo is introducing trendier snack options. These include protein-packed Doritos, fiber-filled popcorn, and Lay's chips made with avocado and olive oils, aimed at appealing to health-conscious and adventurous consumers.

Snack sales for PepsiCo in North America have been sluggish in recent quarters, with volumes falling 1% in the latest earnings report.

Originally published on vcpost.com

Tags
Price, PepsiCo
© 2026 VCPOST.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
IRS Tax Deadline

IRS Refunds at Risk: How the Partial Government Shutdown Could Affect Millions

Dmitry Medvedev
Russia Issues New Nuclear Threat to UK as Dmitry Medvedev Warns Moscow Will Not Hesitate
White House Border Czar Tom Homan
Homan Announces Withdrawal of 700 Federal Agents From Minnesota, Citing "Unprecedented" Local Police Cooperation
Target is testing factory-to-customer shipping to lower costs and compete
Target Names Veteran Exec Michael Fiddelke as CEO, Eyes Store and Digital Revamp
Close Up of an iPhone
Apple's First Foldable iPhone May Finally Fix the Biggest Problem Plaguing Foldable Phones
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice