France Targets US Big Tech Services in New Plan to Strengthen European Software Industry

France is taking a major step to cut back on US Big Tech services as part of a new plan to strengthen Europe's own software industry.

The move is part of a wider push across Europe to protect data, boost local tech, and avoid relying too much on American companies for key digital tools.

Last week, the French government announced that about 2.5 million civil servants will stop using US-based video meeting platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Webex, and GoTo Meeting by 2027.

Instead, they will switch to Visio, a video service developed in France. Officials say the goal is to keep public communications secure and under European control, AP News reported.

The government said the plan aims "to put an end to the use of non-European solutions" and to protect sensitive public data. Civil Service Minister David Amiel warned that France cannot risk having its scientific work and strategic information exposed to non-European actors.

France's decision comes as more European countries look for digital independence, often called "digital sovereignty."

Concerns include data privacy, security, and fears that political tensions could allow foreign governments to pressure US tech firms into cutting services.

Recent disputes between Europe and the United States, including tensions linked to Greenland, have added urgency to these worries.

France, Germany, Austria Move Away From Big Tech

Microsoft said it continues to work closely with the French government and respects the importance of security and privacy.

The company said it focuses on giving customers strong data protection and keeping European data under European law. Zoom, Webex, and GoTo Meeting did not comment.

France is not alone. In Germany, the state of Schleswig-Holstein has already moved tens of thousands of workers away from Microsoft services to open-source email and file-sharing tools. Officials there say the goal is independence from large tech firms.

In Austria, the military has switched to LibreOffice to avoid cloud-based systems. Cities in France, Denmark, and Italy have also tested or adopted free and open-source software.

According to Yahoo, experts say political momentum is growing fast. Nick Reiners of the Eurasia Group said there is now a strong push to "de-risk" from US tech.

European officials have also warned that relying on one country or company for critical technology could be dangerous.

The debate grew stronger after reports that US sanctions once led to a Microsoft email account being cut off at the International Criminal Court.

Originally published on vcpost.com