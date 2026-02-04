Sports

NBA Trade Rumors: Could Lonzo Ball Join LaMelo in Charlotte?

If the Ball reunion will happen, LiAngelo will be the only one to fulfill that.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly moving to trade Lonzo Ball after his underwhelming performance this season. Originally acquired to bolster point-of-attack defense and provide a reliable bench ball-handler following Ty Jerome's departure, Ball has struggled to integrate, prompting Cleveland to consider alternatives such as Keon Ellis and Dennis Schröder.

With the Cavaliers $14 million over the second-apron line, offloading Ball's $10 million salary has become a financial priority.

Charlotte Hornets Offer the Perfect Fit

LaMelo Ball

The Charlotte Hornets are emerging as the most viable destination. With $14.4 million in salary-cap space and a full roster able to absorb Ball's contract, the Hornets could quickly facilitate a trade.

Adding intrigue, Charlotte already employs LaMelo Ball, Lonzo's younger brother, creating a compelling storyline for NBA fans. Preliminary discussions between Cleveland and Charlotte aim to finalize a deal before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, per Jake Fischer.

Charlotte's Playoff Chance

Acquiring Lonzo could strengthen Charlotte's commitment to LaMelo Ball, improving team chemistry as the Hornets chase a playoff spot. Currently riding a seven-game win streak, Charlotte sits just one game behind the Hawks for the Eastern Conference's final play-in position.

Beyond the court, the move fulfills part of LaVar Ball's vision of uniting his sons in the NBA, a story he has championed publicly since 2017.

LiAngelo Ball's NBA Prospects Remain Unlikely

While LaVar has expressed a desire to see all three sons play together, LiAngelo Ball retired last August to pursue music.

As a result, the ultimate family reunion appears out of reach, per CBS Sports. Nevertheless, a Lonzo-LaMelo pairing would create one of the most captivating sibling storylines in recent NBA history.

