NFL Pro Bowl 2026 Outrage: Fans Slam Flag Football Format as 'Unwatchable'

NFL fans think that Pro Bowl needs to be removed next season.

By

The 2026 NFL Pro Bowl drew widespread criticism as the traditional gridiron matchup was replaced with a flag football showdown in San Francisco.

Designed to celebrate top players not in the Super Bowl, this year's NFC vs. AFC contest left fans frustrated and questioning the event's relevance.

Social Media Erupts Over New Format

According to DailyMail, fans were quick to voice their displeasure online. Many said the game felt more like a casual scrimmage than a professional showcase.

One viewer wrote that this is the first time he watched the Pro Bowl in years, and it only took him five seconds to turn it off.

Critics cited the indoor setting, flag football rules, and lack of traditional energy as reasons the event felt underwhelming. Here's what some of them say about flag football:

"This PRO BOWL is a joke! Flag football, no pads."

"Can someone explain to me. Why had the Pro Bowl become the flag football game. None of these players asre in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Injuries could happen during the off-season."

"Turn the Pro Bowl on for the first time in years and its flag football?? Indoors.. barely any fans... what am I watching?"

Game Highlights and Comeback Drama

Despite fan backlash, the game delivered notable on-field moments. Amon-Ra St. Brown opened scoring for the NFC, while Joe Burrow led the AFC to a 32-point streak, establishing a 32-14 lead.

The NFC mounted a strong second-half comeback, outscoring the AFC 30-8 to clinch a 66-52 victory, showcasing some competitive flair amid the criticism.

George Pickens and Antoine Winfield Jr. won the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl MVP award honors, according to Bleacher Report.

