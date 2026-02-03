U.S. Politics

Jasmine Crockett Weighs In On Controversy Among Texas Democrats Talarico And Allred: 'Unfortunate'

"We must all stand, especially when it feels uncomfortable, to say what is right and what is wrong," Crockett added

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX)
Rep. Jasmine Crockett weighed in on the controversy involving Texas Democrats James Talarico and Colin Allred, as well as herself, over the campaign to become the party's candidate for the U.S. Senate.

The issue revolves around a remark made by a podcaster and TikTok user named Morgan, who said Talarico called former Rep. Allred a "mediocre Black man" during a private conversation the two had off the record.

There, she said, Talarico also called his opponent in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, Jasmine Crockett, a "formidable and intelligent Black woman." She noted that she doesn't have a recording but stood by the claim.

All those involved reacted. Allred posted a video saying "we're tired of folks using praise for Black women to mask criticism for Black men."

He went on to suggest Talarico was masking insecurity about his own campaign and made a reference to the fact that he is an aspiring Presbyterian minister. "You are not saving religion for the Democratic Party or the left," he said. "We already have Senator Reverend Dr. Raphael Warnock for that. We don't need you. You're not saying anything unique."

The former lawmaker ended the video by saying he will now endorse Crockett after saying he wouldn't when he dropped out of the race.

Talarico, on his end, posted a statement, saying the claim that he called Allred a "mediocre Black man" was a "mischaracterization."

"In my praise of Congresswoman Crockett, I described Congressman Allred's method of campaigning as mediocre — but his life and service are not. I would never attack him on the basis of race," Talarico said.

"As a Black man in America, Congressman Allred has had to work twice as hard to get where he is. I understand how my critique of the Congressman's campaign could be interpreted given this country's painful legacy of racism, and I care deeply about the impact my words have on others. I have always said that, despite our disagreements, I deeply respect Congressman Allred. We're all on the same team," he added.

Crockett also reacted to the development, saying it is "unfortunate that at the start of Black History Month, this is what we're facing."

"In former Congressman Colin Allred's video, he drew a line in the sand. He made it clear that he did not take allegations of an attack on him as simply another day in the neighborhood, but more importantly, his post wasn't just about himself," she added.

"It was a moment that he decided to stand for all people who have been targeted and talked about in a demeaning way as our country continues to be divided," she continued. "We must all stand, especially when it feels uncomfortable, to say what is right and what is wrong."

