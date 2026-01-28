Filipinos are Top Migrants in Greenland, Sparks Jokes Online and Fear of Trump's Greenland Conquest

'Filipinos are everywhere.' That's what one user commented on an Instagram post.

A substantial Filipino population in Greenland, the largest among foreign nationals, finds itself at the centre of online jokes and geopolitical speculation, amid fears of potential US territorial ambitions in the Arctic region.

A viral post from the World of Statistics on X shows the top foreign nationalities living in Greenland, with Filipinos on top, spurring humour and jokes of 'Pinoy Pride.'

🇬🇱 Top foreign nationalities living in Greenland:

⁰🇵🇭 Philippines — 921⁰🇹🇭 Thailand — 349⁰🇵🇱 Poland — 138⁰🇮🇸 Iceland — 122⁰🇱🇰 Sri Lanka — 121⁰🇸🇪 Sweden — 78⁰🇨🇳 China — 65⁰🇳🇴 Norway — 63⁰🇩🇪 Germany — 54⁰🇺🇸 USA — 39

🇬🇧 UK — 28

🇫🇷 France — 26

🇱🇹 Lithuania — 26

🇲🇽 Mexico —… — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) January 14, 2026

One user commented, 'I think the Philippines should be the one to buy Greenland.'

A chain thread of replies continued saying, 'No money but we can invest to put up a Jollibee and Greenwich outlet there. Spread the Chickenjoy and Hawaiian Pizza propaganda.'

'Filipinos in every corner of the land,' another X user left a comment.

'921 Filipinos? Wow! How you guys can endure the cold?' a user replied.

'Greenland? More like Kabayanland'

Data from Statista and Wikipedia reveal that Filipinos are the largest group of foreign residents, numbering approximately 921. Thai nationals follow with around 349 residents, while Polish, Icelandic, and Sri Lankan communities also comprise significant numbers - 138, 122, and 121, respectively.

Fewer populations include Swedes, Chinese, Norwegians, Germans, Americans, and others.

This growing migrant presence has drawn attention to Greenland's demographic shifts, which are often overshadowed by its geopolitical significance in the Arctic.

Social media platforms have been flooded with memes joking about Filipinos in Greenland and speculating on the possibility of the US attempting to take control of the island.

One user on Instagram replied to Peso Weekly's post, 'Is it because US colonial history of the Philippines and attempted US colonial history of Greenland are inextricably linked?'

'I honestly HOPE they don't support Trump invading Greenland,' wrote another.

'We don't want America,' said 'K' in an interview with Bilyonaryo News YouTube Channel.

While these jokes are largely humorous, they underscore a growing awareness of Greenland's importance in Arctic geopolitics. The island's mineral wealth, climate change implications, and location between North America and Europe make it a focal point for international interests.

Political rumours and official responses

The Philippine embassy in Denmark has issued official statements advising Filipinos in Greenland to stay alert. The embassy emphasized that there is no immediate cause for alarm but recommended community members remain aware of their surroundings and heed local advisories.

'The Embassy stands ready to provide assistance should the need arise, and encourages all Filipinos to remain calm, vigilant and well informed by relying on official and credible sources of information,' it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, political leaders in Greenland have publicly condemned any notions of territorial conquest. Recently, Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen led a demonstration attended by members of the Filipino community protesting against US President Donald Trump's comments about acquiring Greenland.

The Filipino diaspora in Greenland exemplifies the nation's broader global migration trend. With an estimated 4.6 million Filipinos residing abroad, the community remains resilient amid international political shifts.

The current developments highlight the importance of diplomatic engagement and community preparedness, especially in regions where geopolitical interests collide with everyday lives.

Originally published on IBTimes UK